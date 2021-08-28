Dunfermline and Carnegie and Broomhall cricket sides are going up





THE weather may have prevented the game, but there was nothing to stop Dunfermline and Carnegie Cricket Club from becoming champions of East Division Three.

At a double celebration at McKane Park, the club’s second XI also moves up after their promotion from Division Seven was also confirmed.

And Broomhall turned it into a hat-trick of promotions for West Fife teams as they sealed their Division Four lead by beating Edinburgh CC third XI in the only match involving local clubs. On a poignant day at McKane, which saw the official unveiling of a scoreboard in memory of the late club stalwart Tom Gibson, the club’s top eleven hoped to round out promotion by taking the title against Holy Cross. However, although the match had rained out, Hawick and Wilton’s second-top match at St Boswells similarly ensured that the championship was theirs. The seconds, behind only opponents Edinburgh South Second XI, saw their match with the leaders in the capital canceled due to weather, which was enough to move them up. Club president Martin Honeyford said: “If the weather was against us, we knew we would be crowned champions as long as Hawick didn’t act. “If their game wasn’t good, that would shut it down completely. The message came through at two o’clock, I think it was their game was out; lucky days, we were Division Three champions. “For the two of them, the same thing actually happened to them. Their match was out against Edinburgh South and they were promoted alongside Edinburgh South. “Both teams were quite happy with the result. Of course they wanted to play, but that is the first wet Saturday of the season. We got pretty lucky with the weather. “A bottle of champagne had been found somewhere, it had burst open and we drank a few beers later. It was good stuff. “It’s just all the hard work that everyone has done. You didn’t want to count your chickens, but it looked promising. “Getting promoted there the other week helps. That takes all the pressure off, because that was the goal, and getting the championship is just brilliant. “If they had had a little bit more luck in some of the other matches they lost, they could have been winners themselves. “But in the end we got promotion from both sides and that’s what matters.” Honeyford continued: “The whole club is strong. “That’s because of hard work, the results and everyone who contributes. We don’t rely on just one person per week; there are always three or four guys raising their hands to do something, whether it’s bowling, batting or a little fielding. “Everyone played their part. Steve (Rowley) the coach, Nancy (Gibson) who does the secretary work, my captain Bruce (Callan) did his little bit, Vasu (Reddy) stepped on – I could go right through the team and what they did individually, but I would be here all night!” Broomhall, meanwhile, sealed their promotion by beating closest challengers Edinburgh CC third XI by three wickets on Sunday. The match was dominated by the damp wicket and on winning the toss the visitors asked Edinburgh to bat and, with the ball dominating, the wickets fell steadily. Chris Hoefling finished with the remarkable three for four in his eight left and Scott Lucas took two. Chasing 82 would never be easy on such a difficult surface and the wickets were steadily falling, but a solid knock from Lucas saw Broomhall go to victory and finish as runner-up to champions Drummond/Trinity. Edinburgh CC 3rd XI (5) 82 for 9, (C Hoefling 3 for 4, S Lucas 2 for 15). Broomhall (20) 85 for 7, (S Luke 35 not out, I Ward 18).

