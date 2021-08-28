Connect with us

Paralympic Games Triathlon Day 1: Tough day for Brits in Tokyo | Tokyo 2020 Triathlon Olympics

Saturday in Tokyo saw the first of two days of action on the Paralympic Games Triathlon, with four of the eight medal events on offer. It was a day with a combination of winning favourites, surprises and also heartbreaking disappointments.

PTS4 . Gentlemen

No surprises with gold here. Alexis Hanquinquent (FRA) was the short-price favorite and he performed in style. Already winning this season in Yokohama, Leeds and Besançon, the tall French athlete is Mr. Consistency and once he came out of the pool with a 29 second lead over Great Britain’s Michael Taylor he would never be challenged again.

He added the fastest bike and run splits (and to complete the set also the transitions), for a dominant victory margin of almost four minutes. Even a trip and fall on the run was overcome without any problems. With the Paralympic Games on home soil three years from now, he has already set his sights on defending this victory.

Alexis Hanquinquant Paralympic Games Triathlon

Today was a really tough day, with the humidity. The swimming and cycling was OK, but on the run I really struggled. This is a dream for me. The people here in Japan are fantastic, always supportive. Thank you so much to everyone, and I hope to repeat this in Paris

Michael Taylor, who has performed so well this season to secure his spot in Tokyo relatively late, finished eighth. Afterwards he said: “The Japanese people were great, a lot of people on the track applauded and pushed me on. It was really fun and the Japanese people and Tokyo organized an amazing event and I am so happy I made it.

It was an incredible opportunity and I would like to thank the British Triathlon, the National Lottery, all the performance centers in Bristol, Bath, Cardiff, Loughborough and my friends and family as their support throughout the season has been amazing from day one when I put my leg lost it was overwhelming and the amount of support was unbelievable.

Michael Taylor

Women’s PTS2

World and European Champion in 2019, Britain’s Fran Brown has had an incredibly difficult 18 months, and unfortunately luck wouldn’t be on her side here either, despite being just 11 seconds behind American Haley Danz began.

The top four in her PTS2 division at T2 were incredibly close together and the 5km run would set the direction of the medals. Winner in Rio, Allysa Seeley was able to produce the fastest run (21:52) and pass Seely to produce a Team USA one-two and become a double Paralympic Triathlon gold medalist. She retained her title from Rio 2016.

After that injury sustained in T2, Fran Brown finished fourth, with Veronica Yoko Plebani (ITA) joining the two American athletes on the podium.

But PTVI

Britain’s Dave Ellis, led by Luke Pollard, was arguably the strongest favorite for gold on the TeamGB Paralympic Games triathlon team.

A dominant winner at the WTPS Leeds, all was well in the swim… but his race would end shortly after, with a technical problem (a broken chain to be exact) on the bike. Devastating for an athlete who didn’t get a chance to race in Rio as the men’s PTVI category was not included in the 2016 Games.

Always highly competitive, the top five in the PTVI men’s division was less than two minutes apart, and it was gold again for the US via Brad Snyder, a previous Paralympic medalist in both London 2012 and Rio 2016 in the pool.

Brad Snyder

It’s a big moment, because you spend so much time visualizing and hoping, preparing for it. Like in Rio and London, you can’t possibly imagine how good it will feel. To be able to reach this level in a second sport is a very cool feeling.

My life is not about winning. It’s about challenge, taking on challenges, learning new skills, pushing my limits and possibilities. I really felt like I was a bit drained in the swim. I don’t think there was much more I could squeeze out of my swimming skills. In triathlon there are so many skills, there is so much to learn. There are even things I messed up today. I didn’t get my shoes on so quickly in transition two, so there’s a lot of room for improvement.

That’s exciting to go into every race and say, there’s something I can do better. And that’s what triathlon represented to me.

WOMEN PTVIA

After winning the silver medal in Rio 2016, it was a close but no cigar finish for Alison Peasgood (led by Nikki Bartlett).

Spain’s Susanna Rodriguez – winner in Leeds – was the clear favourite, and she did it properly by a four-minute margin of victory when she broke the tape at the finish. Italy’s Anna Barbaro came in second at that race in Leeds and she followed that script here by taking silver.

Susanna Rodriguez

However, just 30 seconds later, a real battle took place, with both Annouck Curzillat (FRA) and Peasgood standing together on the blue carpet of the finish line. Alison produced a sprint finish, but it wasn’t enough, and despite completely emptying the tank and needing some help at the finish, she would add fourth place to her Rio 2016 silver medal. She was just two seconds behind the French athlete after moving around the field on the run.

Alison Peasgood / Tokyo 2020

Paralympic Games Triathlon – Day One

Saturday, August 28, 2021 – Tokyo, Japan

MEN – PTS4

  1. Alexis Hanquinquant (FRA) – 59:58
  2. Hideki Uda (JPN) – 1:03:45
  3. Ajejandro Sanchez Palomero (ESP) – 1:04:24

8. Michael Taylor (GBR) – 1:08:11

WOMEN – PT2

  1. Allysa Seely (US) – 1:14:03
  2. Haley Danz (US) – 1:14:58
  3. Veronica Yoko Plebani (CAN) – 1:15:55
  4. Fran Brown (GBR) – 1:19:42

BUT – PTVI

  1. Brad Snyder (US) – 1:01:16
  2. Hector Catala Laparra (ESP) – 1:02:11
  3. Content Yoneoka (JPN) – 1:02:20

DNF – Dave Ellis (GBR), led by Luke Pollard

WOMEN – PTVIA

  1. Susanna Rodriguez (ESP) – 1:07:15
  2. Anna Barbara (ITA) – 1:11:11
  3. Annouck Curzillat (FRA) – 1:11:45
  4. Alison Peasgood (GBR) – 1:11:47 (Directed by Nikki Bartlett)

7. Melissa Reid (GBR) – 1:14:24 (Directed by Hazel Macleod)

