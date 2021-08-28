Paralympic Games Triathlon Day 1: Tough day for Brits in Tokyo | Tokyo 2020 Triathlon Olympics

Saturday in Tokyo saw the first of two days of action on the Paralympic Games Triathlon, with four of the eight medal events on offer. It was a day with a combination of winning favourites, surprises and also heartbreaking disappointments.

PTS4 . Gentlemen

No surprises with gold here. Alexis Hanquinquent (FRA) was the short-price favorite and he performed in style. Already winning this season in Yokohama, Leeds and Besançon, the tall French athlete is Mr. Consistency and once he came out of the pool with a 29 second lead over Great Britain’s Michael Taylor he would never be challenged again.

He added the fastest bike and run splits (and to complete the set also the transitions), for a dominant victory margin of almost four minutes. Even a trip and fall on the run was overcome without any problems. With the Paralympic Games on home soil three years from now, he has already set his sights on defending this victory.

Today was a really tough day, with the humidity. The swimming and cycling was OK, but on the run I really struggled. This is a dream for me. The people here in Japan are fantastic, always supportive. Thank you so much to everyone, and I hope to repeat this in Paris

Michael Taylor, who has performed so well this season to secure his spot in Tokyo relatively late, finished eighth. Afterwards he said: “The Japanese people were great, a lot of people on the track applauded and pushed me on. It was really fun and the Japanese people and Tokyo organized an amazing event and I am so happy I made it.

It was an incredible opportunity and I would like to thank the British Triathlon, the National Lottery, all the performance centers in Bristol, Bath, Cardiff, Loughborough and my friends and family as their support throughout the season has been amazing from day one when I put my leg lost it was overwhelming and the amount of support was unbelievable.

Women’s PTS2

World and European Champion in 2019, Britain’s Fran Brown has had an incredibly difficult 18 months, and unfortunately luck wouldn’t be on her side here either, despite being just 11 seconds behind American Haley Danz began.