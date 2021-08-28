College Football Schedule Today: TV Coverage, Channels, Week 0 FBS Games Scores





Wait no more, college football fans: The season has officially kicked off as of today, with five matches between FBS on the Week 0 list. Fans may consider Saturday’s offer as a slim offering compared to your usual college football Saturday, but all is better after a lingering off-season. It should also be the first time we see packed stadiums, given the necessary precautions taken in the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In total there are five games to watch on Saturday. But only three teams playing come out of a Power 5 conference: Nebraska in Illinois in a Big Ten opener, and UCLA, which plays host to Hawaii to kick off the season. The remaining three matches take place between Group of 5 teams and, in one game, an FCS opponent. As we said, the season doesn’t exactly start with massive competitions. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t storylines to look at, especially in that Big Ten opener. Scott Frost may be feeling some pressure heading into Year 4 after three consecutive losing seasons at his alma mater. A win to start the season would be huge for him, but freshman Illini coach Bret Bielema will try to make a triumphant return to the Big Ten. We can’t wait to get started. With that, Sporting News told you how to watch every game with FBS teams this weekend: MORE: Watch selected NCAA football games live with fuboTV (7-day trial) College football schedule today Here’s every week 0 college football game involving FBS teams. Saturday 28 Aug. Game Time (ET) TV channel Nebraska in Illinois 13:20 o’clock Fox, fuboTV UConn in Fresno . State 2:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network, fuboTV Hawaii at UCLA 3.30 pm ESPN, fuboTV UTEP in New Mexico State 9:30 pm Southern Utah in the State of San Jose 10 p.m. CBSSN, fuboTV How to watch, live stream college football games In week 0, two FBS games will air on national TV, with games on Fox and ESPN. Live streaming options include the ESPN app, Fox.com, ESPN+ or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. College football scores week 0 Saturday 28 Aug. Game Nebraska in Illinois UConn in Fresno . State Hawaii at UCLA UTEP in New Mexico State Southern Utah in the State of San Jose

