CPL 2021- JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update





CPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 Team CPL 2021 JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals. They will play against each other for the first time this season in the Hero CPL T20. JAM vs BR Hero CPL 2021 Match 6 Details: the 6e match of the Hero CPL T20 will see Jamaica Tallawahs face Barbados Royals at 29e August at Warner Park. This game starts at 4:30 AM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. JAM vs BR Hero CPL 2021 Match 6 Preview: Jamaica Tallawahs takes on the Barbados Royals for the first time in the sixth game of the season of the Hero CPL T20. Jamaica Tallawahs currently top this season’s points list of the Hero CPL T20, while Barbados Royals are currently in fifth place on the points list. Jamaica Tallawahs played one game in this season of the Hero CPL T20 where they won that game, while Barbados Royals played two games this season in which they couldn’t win a single game. Both teams have played 15 games against each other in this format with Jamaica Tallawahs winning eight games and Barbados Royals winning seven games. JAM vs BR Hero CPL 2021 Match 6 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 26C on match day with a humidity of 79% and a wind speed of 21 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game. JAM vs BR Hero CPL 2021 Match 6 Pitch Report: The venue is a strike-friendly surface and is expected to assist the batters here again. Pacers can get some help in the second half of the game, while spinners can come in handy in the middle overs. Average 1NS collection score: The average score of the first innings on this wicket is 180. Record of chasing teams: The team that bats second does not enjoy good records here. They have a win rate of 40 on this job. JAM vs BR Hero CPL 2021 Match 6 Injury Update: Story continues (Will be added when there is an update) JAM vs BR Hero CPL 2021 Match 6 Probable XIs: Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton (World Cup), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Khan Bank: Jason Mohammed, Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmed Barbados Royals: Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Glenn Phillips, Shai Hope(wk), Azam Khan, Kyle Mayers, Thisara Perera, Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, Mohammad Amir Bank: Smit Patel, Justin Greaves, Nayeem Young Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Chadwick Walton is a right-handed wicketkeeper batsman from Jamaica Tallawahs who opens the innings for them. He hit 47 runs in the last game. Andre Russell is a right-handed batsman and right-handed fast bowler from Jamaica Tallawahs. He hammered 50 runs and took 1 wicket in the last game. Glenn Phillips is a righthanded batsman for Barbados Royals who opens the innings for them. He has scored 29 runs in this tournament so far. Jason Holder is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler from Barbados Royals. He has so far scored 13 runs and taken 1 wicket in this tournament. JAM vs BR Hero CPL 2021 Match 6 Captain and Vice Captain Picks: Captain Andre Russell, Glenn Phillips Vice Captain Jason Holder, Chadwick Walton Featured Play XI No.1 for JAM vs BR Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Chadwick Walton, Shai Hope batters Haider Ali, Kennar Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell Allrounders Andre Russell (C), Jason Holder (VC) bowlers Migael Pretorius, Oshane Thomas, Mohammad Amir JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction Featured Play XI No.2 for JAM vs BR Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Chadwick Walton (VC), Shai Hope batters Haider Ali, Glenn Phillips (C), Johnson Charles Allrounders Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite bowlers Migael Pretorius, Oshane Thomas, Mohammad Amir JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction JAM vs BR Hero CPL 2021 Match 6 Expert Advice: Andre Russell will be a safe captaincy for the small leagues. Johnson Charles and Carlos Brathwaite are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 2-4-2-3. JAM vs BR Hero CPL 2021 Match 6 Probable Winners: Jamaica Tallawahs is expected to win this match. The mail CPL 2021- JAM vs BR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update appeared first on CricketAddictor.

