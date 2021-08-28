Haverford defense stands upright, puts nil in Luke Doughertys debut – PA Prep Live





HAVERFORD The zero on the scoreboard was ultimately due to the length of Colin Reynold’s grip. But that was really a matter of semantics. Most of Haverford’s defense in Friday night’s 49-0 win over Central in the opener for both teams was utterly dominant, whether or not a Central player leaked through, as Robert Martin almost did on a kick return. Beyond that 76-yard mark, the Fords owned the day in the first game under coach Luke Dougherty. They held Central within 21 yards of total offense, including min-2 rushing on 28 carries. The Lancers didn’t get their first until the fourth quarter, by which point Ford’s regulars were long gone. It took Reynolds Martin pulling down at the end of the second quarter at the end of the second quarter to save a touchdown in what would be the furthest offensive for the Lancers. But Reynolds wasn’t alone on the defensive. His great, linebacker Justin Marciano said. That’s what we work for. That’s what we do defensive reps for, everything. We want the shutdowns, always. Ethan Mahan jumps a way out and takes it 24 meters to the house.

14-0 Fords pic.twitter.com/pGKSTaKW1O Matthew De George (@sportdoctormd) August 27, 2021 Marciano did his part, losing four tackles in the first half. Ethan Mahan, who opened the score with a 22-yard touchdown reception, added a pick-six in the next Central series. And the Fords added a touchdown to special teams, with Nahshon Arrison-Fobb leading the charge on a punt, bringing it back 23 yards for a score, the only touchdown of the second half. By the time Dougherty shut the dogs off at halftime, Central was minus-30 in overall offensive range, losing starting quarterback Elijah Glaser to injury. My mentality is just that we have to start early, Marciano said. You can’t wait for the first quarter, the second quarter. You have to get going, set the tone early. Mahan had the dream start. He took out a 22-yard score form Tommy Wright on the first game of the Fords second series. He then jumped an out route on the next suit and walked 24 yards on tiptoe to pay dirt. Wright joined Tommy Caruso for a 28-yard touchdown on the first play of the next possession. That shifted the Fords to the ground, where Christian Pergolese (10 carries for 67 yards) ran for a couple of scores in the second quarter around a Jake Snell touchdown. Tommy Wright against Tommy Caruso for 28 yards.

Fords 21, Central 0 pic.twitter.com/LdbTX1lL23 Matthew De George (@sportdoctormd) August 27, 2021 Wright went 4-for-6 through the air for 72 yards, hitting four different receivers. The Fords ran for 161 yards. The reserves got the whole running clock in the second half. Forced to use three QBs, Central had its moments. Alban Birdaini stopped Pergolese in fourth place in the opening series. Martin had the two biggest plays of the game, including a 27-yard dash that marked the Lancers first. Christian Pergolese dances third and 11 at 8 p.m., then out of 6 scores the next game. 28-0 Fords, start 2Q pic.twitter.com/RXwildNv9P Matthew De George (@sportdoctormd) August 27, 2021 That wouldn’t be enough to spoil a memorable debut for Dougherty. It’s great, Mahan said. Trying to get used to things, it’s obviously a big switch. But it started well, and from here we have to move on.

