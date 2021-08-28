Match Report: PNE 3 Swansea City 1 – News





Preston North End sealed a third consecutive win with a 3-1 win at home to Swansea City. It was the visitors who took the lead in the 19th minute when Joel Piroe fired past Daniel Iversen, but the home side reacted quickly, with Sepp van den Berg’s second goal in as many games two minutes later. Emil Riis put his side in the lead before halftime and shot home two minutes into added time, and Ben Whiteman then scored six minutes into the second half to give PNE a second lead. Frankie McAvoy chose to make just one change from last weekend’s win over Peterborough United, bringing Riis in after his midweek brace against Morecambe. He was involved in a controversial incident within six minutes and appeared to have stumbled into the area by defender Joel Latibeaudiere, but referee Thomas Bramall waved down PNE’s calls. On the other hand, Iversen was defeated in the 19th minute, when top scorer Piroe shot the ball past the Dane and put his side ahead after being found by Jamie Paterson. North End reacted almost immediately, as two minutes later they were level again with a cross from Josh Earl to Van den Berg, who did extremely well to slide the ball onto his right foot before going over the goal and into the distance. corner shot. Five minutes before half time, PNE created a wave of chances, with Riis being denied one-on-one by goalkeeper Steven Benda, before Sean Maguire fired wide after switching from right to left. However, North End were in the lead before half-time when a Daniel Johnson cross from the left fell to Riis, who knocked the ball past Benda and gave PNE a lead at half-time. Early in the second 45, Riis was sent on target once more, but was clattered by Benda, who was shown a yellow card, and from the resulting free kick, Whiteman skillfully found the bottom corner to put his side to two. The North End continued to create chances, with players like Patrick Bauer and Riis both failing to reach their goals, and the team looked comfortable throughout the game to take the three points. PNE setup: Iversen; Floor, Bauer, Hughes; van den Berg; Whiteman, Ledson (Rodwell-Grant, 90+3′), Johnson, Earl; Maguire (Potts, 87), Riis (Sinclair, 80). Subs not used: Rudd, Cunningham, Harrop, Rafferty. Swansea lineup: benda; Latibeaudiere (Cooper, 11), Bennett (Lowe, 61), Manning; Laird, Fulton (Naughton, 61), Grimes, Bidwell; Cullen, Piroe, Paterson. Subs not used: Hamer, Whittaker, Dhanda, Williams. Referee: Mr T Bramall Presence: 10,180 (539 distance)

