College Football Guide: Top 10 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in Week 0





College football is here! Finally, we’re getting a five-game series with FBS programming this weekend. With that, NFL hopefuls begin their campaign to shoot concept boards and impress teams and fans alike. Here are some names to watch from this Saturday Slate. Nebraska v. Illinois: 1:00 PM ET on FOX Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska: Cam Taylor-Britt is one of the bright spots in Nebraska’s defense. The six-foot senior is a physical, instinctive cornerback who has been a playmaker for the Huskers throughout his career. He will have a great test to start his season against a passing game in Illinois with some playmakers. Austin Allen, TE, Nebraska: It is difficult not to notice Austin Allen when on the field, over 68 and catching passes across the field. The use of Allens really increased last year and he could play a bigger role this year. NFL teams should be curious about a player of Allens’ size that translates to the NFL. Brian Hightower, WR, Illinois: Brian Hightower only caught 11 passes last year, but he averaged 19 yards per reception and scored three times. The 63 playmaker has huge potential to have a breakthrough season this year. UCONN v. Fresno State: 2pm ET on CBSSN

Kevin Mensah, RB, UCONN: Kevin Mensah is one of the more prolific players in college football right now. With two consecutive thousand-yard seasons, Mensah will be eyeing a third in 2021. Mensah is a short but stout runner with great vision, patience and pad level. He’s a running, tackle-breaking machine taking on a talented Fresno State defense line. David Perales, Edge, Fresno State: David Perales broke onto the scene last year, with 4.5 sacks in just six games for his first season at FBS level. The dynamic pass rusher jumped off the line brilliantly. It will be exciting to see what he can do with a full season. Hawaii v. UCLA: 15:30 on ESPN

Darius Muasau, LB, Hawaii: Darius Muasau was a tackle machine for the Rainbow Warriors last year and will be the team’s top defender in 2021. Muasau is smaller, but plays with great speed, physicality and instinct. He’ll have a great chance to show off UCLA’s scattered offense. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA: Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been attending UCLA for a few years now and has gotten better with each season. He’s a smart quarterback who can pull it off with his legs or through the air. The quarterback class isn’t as clear-cut this year as it has been in the past. Can the UCLA signal caller establish himself as one of the top passers-by in the nation? UTEP v. New Mexico State: 9:30 PM ET on Local TV Praise Amaewhule, Edge, UTEP: Praise Amaewhule broke out big last season, with 7.5 sacks in seven games. He is a seriously talented, high-ceilinged athletic player. Taking one more step will put UTEP on the map and put it on the radars of many NFL teams. Shamad Lomax, DB, State of New Mexico: New Mexico lost a season to COVID and many players left in the process, leaving the state of New Mexico with many unknowns on their roster. However, Shamad Lomax is a well-known entity in the defensive backfield. He is a seasoned player with great instincts on the pitch and talent for football. San Jose State v. Southern Utah: 10 p.m. on CBSSN Cade Hall, DL, SJSU: With 10 sacks in 2020, Cade Hall established himself as a leading defender for SJSU. Hall is a strong, high motor player who can disrupt both inside and out. He will keep a closer eye on him this year after a breakout season and should have a softball start to his season with Southern Utah on deck.

