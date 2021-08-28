Anatomy of an Epic Failure

I’m already starting to dread the 2028 season, given what seems to happen every 7 years. The difference between 2014 and 2021? The 2014 Ashes started their freefall with a bigger cushion, having spent the first half of the season holding MLB’s best record. So their sad cliff crawl to the finish still earned them the second wildcard spot.

Your 2021 Axis were also buyers by the deadline and had a great shopping spree at the end of July. Armed with the electric Starling Marte, the versatile Josh Harrison, the powerful Yan Gomes and at once your best LH illuminator Andrew Chafin, Oakland took off….

….in the wrong direction. How has this team failed so epically in the last 2 weeks of August, losing 6 in a row, 10 out of 12, and going from legitimate battle for the division or 1st wildcard to 3.5 games out of a playoff spot? Some factors:

Lou Trivino

Trivino embodies Oaklands’ fall from surprisingly solid to 50 shades of fail, having taken losses in 3 of Ash 6 losses during this losing streak. What happened?

First, the slump of Trivinos and the slump of the teams have in common that inevitable regression arose. Recall that Trivino was supposed to share the role behind Trevor Rosenthal, where he would have been well suited for the job.

As a closer, Trivino was always for where he should have been and stats like 14 for his last 14 save chances and 1 HR since April 21 would undoubtedly see market corrections.

Perhaps not coincidentally, but on August 21, Trivino appeared for the 3rd straight day and 4th day out of 5, serving the squeeze hit HR to Lamont Wade Jr., ruining the save and taking the loss. Two days later, trying to get back on the horse, he appeared for day 5 out of 7 when he first blew the save against Seattle, then gave up 2 more runs and took the loss.

The constant need for Oaklands plus relievers to rack up wins is a pretty direct result of the Ashes’ attack failing to add or set up larger numbers. Oaklands’ confidence in getting close wins by relying on the Trivinos of their pen may have finally come home to sleep.

As an insult…

The Ash attack has never been one of the best in the league. It’s mediocre, sitting around 7th or 8th in the AL most of the year. This is a team that collectively hit .235 for the season with a lukewarm .235/.315/.405 slash. But what killed the Axis during this 2-10 piece is their futile battle with RISP. What’s that about?

…with RISP

It’s not that the Axis is uniquely choking on RISP. It’s that when you hit .235 as a team, you also hit bad with RISP. You can walk a little, leading to more chances with RISP, but clutch strokes are hard to come by when strokes are hard to come by.

Specifically, who’s coming with RISP? Often it is Brown (.203), Murphy (.221), Chapman (.223), Moreland (.227), Andrus (.231), Canha (.233)… Murphy mainly hit better than usual with RISP (.323), while Jed Lowrie is a bit of a RISP savior (.351) but mostly you get what you are.

You might be surprised to learn that the team generally hits .256 with RISP. That’s still failing over 3 4 of the time and in the case of Oaklands it has come with little slugging (.390), reflected in the fact that the A’s lead MLB in one category: solo HRs.

Failure against winning teams

In August, the cream rises to the top as the sludge falls, and Oakland has cemented its place among the sludge by going 2-10 against the White Sox, Giants, Mariners and Yankees, all teams with winning records.

It’s nothing new. The As are now a rather pathetic 28-42 (.400) against >.500 teams. Oakland had a nice 13-game winning streak exploiting the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles, and beyond that, the Ashes have won less than half of their games all season.

Part of the why can be found in As’s offensive strategy. They are known for making at bats, increasing the number of pitches and getting into bullpens in the middle innings. That approach eats up living weak teams with little bullpen depth, but doesn’t really scare teams like the White Sox and Yankees. That has been very evident over the past 2 weeks as the Ashes fell into oblivion against a string of winning teams.

So here are the A’s, heading into September with more weaknesses than strengths and in an epic freefall to where they are now barely clinging to the fray for anything. Perhaps a better question than Why is this happening? is What took so long?