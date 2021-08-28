Zimbabwe ahead of Thailand by one wicket in first T2OI





Zimbabwe snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, to beat Thailand by one wicket in the first T20I of the three-game series. Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to field first. The penetrating Josephine Nkomo had Boochatham caught in the second over. Shortly afterwards, medium pacer Audrey Mazvishaya was good for Chantham, who made six runs off 19 balls. Christabel Chatonzwa then caused chaos in the ninth over when she stumped Onnicha Kamchomphu, throwing Chaiwai in successive deliveries. Thailand faltered at 29/4. Their recoil was as impressive as the collapse. Nannapat Khoncharoenkrai batted as if nothing had changed, hitting nine impressive limits in an unbeaten 62 off 53 balls. She and the unstoppable Chanida Sutthiruang (33 not from 37 balls) combined for an undefeated partnership of 75 from 11 overs to see Thailand cross 100. For Zimbabwe, Chatonzwa finished 2/22 in four overs, and Nkomo was typically hard to get away with with figures of 1/17 off her allotment. – Advertisement – A target of 105 didn't seem like enough on a flat deck, but pressure does weird things to teams. Just as Thailand ended their innings on a positive note, Zimbabwe started confidently. After Boochatham had the out-of-form Ndiraya plumb into the third ball, Mupachikwa (29 out of 37) and Mugeri-Tiripano (30 out of 30) started building a strong platform. At 49/1 in the tenth over and with the battle to come, Zimbabwe was in a fine position to close out the game. Naruemol Chaiwai and Mary-Anne Musonda at the start of the first T20I (Photo: Cricket Zimbabwe) Their collapse was as spectacular as Thailand's recovery. Mugeri-Tiripano fell first, stumbling to a good throw from Onnicha Kamchomphu, and Mupachikwa followed suit and threw to Laomi. Musonda, Marange and Nkomo were back in the pavilion in the space of ten balls between the 13th and 15th overs. Suddenly, in the course of defeat at 80/8 in the 17th, Zimbabwe stared Laomi (2/22), Kamchomphu (3/18) and Boochatham (3/18) dealing the damage. There would be another twist in the game. Chiedza Dhururu and Nomvelo Sibanda kept the score high and negotiated Thailand's spinners with caution. And when Dhururu fell before 15 of 16 with seven to go, Zimbabwe needed just two runs to win. It took them four more deliveries, with Sibanda reaching the winning line at Tippoch, giving the hosts a well-deserved celebration. Despite the disappointing loss, Thailand Manager, Shan Kader, expressed satisfaction with the team's performance in the tour so far. "The girls are just getting started and registering flashes of brilliance in these games. It's just a matter of adapting our game, getting more consistent in certain areas and getting more games under our belt," said Kader. Emerging cricket. "I am very pleased with the progress we have made after 18 months away from international cricket," he continued.

