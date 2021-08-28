YOUR Dawg Pound College Football Week 0 Open Discussion





Our long national nightmare is over. Wait a second. No, that’s not it. It’s just as bad as ever. But college football is back. That part is true. Welcome to week 0 of the college football season where a Pac-12 team will be in action alongside a Big 10 conference matchup. And that’s about all I can say about the schedule. It’s not great. However, if you’re anything like me, it doesn’t matter. I’m ready. SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT) 10 a.m.: Nebraska (-7) in Illinois, FOX If you expect the typical 9a game on Fox when you turn on the TV this morning, it’s not there. The first kick-off of the college football season comes an hour later, which isn’t the end of the world. According to Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings for the season, this team is #32 against team #81. The Cornhuskers haven’t exactly been loved by the college football world this past year, but when they come out and win decisively, you can bet there will be plenty, are they back? articles written. The answer will be no, but the columns will be written nonetheless. And if the game ends 17-0 Nebraska at the end of the first quarter, you can head over to CBS Sports Network from 11 a.m. to watch UConn in Fresno State. The Bulldogs have ex-Huskies Jake Haener at QB and Ty Jones at WR, so there’s a good chance they’ll have your support. They also play against Oregon next Saturday, so if you’re hoping for a disruption, get your first scout report this week. 12:30 pm: Hawaii at UCLA (-17.5), ESPN I’m actually kind of looking forward to this one. Last season, UCLA’s onslaught seemed unstoppable against bad opponents and they could easily drop 50+ here against Hawaii. Likewise, the UCLA defense was able to give up 40+ for most of the teams they faced. If the offense can look better against quality opponents and the defense step forward, then the Bruins are a darkhorse contender in the Pac-12 South. An attack with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at the helm, along with Michigan transfer RB Zach Charbonnet, WR Kyle Phillips and TE Greg Dulcich has everything in it for a powerful attack. 4:00 p.m.: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central, ESPN This is a test to determine how starved you really are for college football. Alcorn State won the SWAC East division title last spring but failed to make the FCS playoffs. North Carolina Central finished at the bottom of the MEAC. If you forgo helping your significant other make dinner because you’re telling them you absolutely have to watch the 2nd half of this game, then you’re a terrible person. 7:00 PM: Southern Utah vs. San Jose State, CBS Sports Network However, you are not a complete degenerate if you choose to see this as your nightcap. San Jose State came out of nowhere to remain undefeated in Mountain West played last year before losing to Ball State in their bowling game. Head coach Brent Brennan is suddenly a potential rising star coach on the West Coast, and if SJSU has a repeat from last year, there’s a good chance he’ll be coaching a Pac-12 team next year. The Spartans are also the opener for USC, so if there’s a chance they could cause a monumental upset, we should be seeing a sign of this. While Southern Utah is obviously a bad FCS team in the Big Sky, so if the state of San Jose doesn’t look impressive, that will be even more telling.

