George Russell improves Mercedes seat chances after stunning qualifying





George Russell boosted his hopes of becoming Lewis Hamilton’s next Mercedes teammate with a stunning second place for Williams in a wet qualifying for Saturday’s Belgian Grand Prix. The feat put former champions Williams, who had been uncompetitive for years and scored their first points in Formula 1 since 2019 this month, on the front row for the first time since 2017. 2 Related In fact, Russell was on his way to an astonishing pole until Red Bull’s Max Verstappen pipped him at the end. The Briton was 0.013 seconds faster than seven-time world champion Hamilton with Valtteri Bottas, whose place the Briton could take next season and qualified just eighth for a five-place grid penalty. Russell’s team principal Jost Capito quickly saw the meaning. “We would of course like to keep him, but this result today, if… [Mercedes boss] Toto hasn’t made the decision yet, I think this brings him even more to Mercedes,” he said. “He’s just a talent. He deserves to be in the car that is capable of winning the championship and we fully support him in that,” he told Sky Sports. Wolff said Mercedes already knew very well what Russell could do. “I think we now know where we stand and we know what we have, what he can do,” said the Austrian, who promised an announcement soon. “Today is another confirmation.” Russell, who is led by Mercedes, replaced Hamilton in Bahrain late last year when he also qualified second. He felt that the hard work paid off. “I don’t know what to say. I thought I would have done well to get out of Q1″ [the first phase] how we did yesterday,” he said. “The car felt great, I had so much confidence.” Williams was tactically in control, Russell and team-mate Nicholas Latifi were brutal on the intermediates in the first phase and then Russell put it all on one lap in the final crash-hit phase. “We had nothing to lose, we were in Q3, which is not the norm for us, and we just had to go for it. We kept full maximum engine mode for the last lap and just decided to go for it,” he said . said.

