Outlet chooses Vols QB, puts it at the bottom of SEC





Despite there being no named starting quarterback yet, that has been a perceived strength for Tennessee football heading into the 2021 season. The Vols have two former four-stars, one of whom is a graduate transfer with tons of experience, and a former five-star. Oh, and they now have Josh Heupel, a well-known quarterback guru, coaching them. None of that seems to be enough, though, one outlet. In a ranking of all 130 FBS teams by Steve Lassan of Athlon SportsUT’s starting quarterback came in at number 85. Lassan named Michigan Wolverines transfer Joe Milton as his projected starter over Harrison Bailey Virginia Tech Hokies graduate transfer Hendon Hooker. However, Milton’s ranking was second to last below the SEC quarterback. Here’s a little bit of what Lassan said. Hooker and Bailey were the favorites in the spring, but Milton’s development this fall is the x factor in the quarterback derby. Hooker was a solid 2019-20 performer at Virginia Tech, throwing for 2,894 yards and 22 touchdowns to just seven picks, and ran for just under 1,000 yards and 14 scores in that span. Milton had a strong debut for Michigan in last year’s opener, but struggled the rest of the way. Heupel can adjust his schedule to the quarterback who wins the job, and the new hires should be relatively confident in this position given the options in Knoxville this fall. If he bases this on what Milton has done so far at the college level, it makes sense. However, you should think Milton would have been higher if Lassan had been higher on Hooker or Bailey, but Milton beat them both. The SEC’s only quarterback under Milton was Luke Doty of the South Carolina Gamecocks, who came in at number 104. Ironically, former USC QB Jake Bentley, now with the South Alabama Jaguars, facing UT this year, was ahead of Milton at No. 82. Even Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis and Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals were ahead of him, at number 84 and number 81, respectively. Simply put, Lassan had no respect for Milton or what Heupel could do with Milton in his rankings. Given all the trouble elsewhere, the UT desperately needs success from its quarterback, whoever wins the job, in 2021. Heupel was hired because of his ability to maximize quarterback play, and if that doesn’t happen this year, the Vols could be in the game in the future. problems come. Obviously, quarterback play was a huge target of Tennessee Football’s struggles last year. If Heupel can improve that and make it a strength of the Vols, that’s the first step to turn things around. However, this ranking generates skepticism behind it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://allfortennessee.com/2021/08/28/tennessee-football-starting-qb-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos