George Springer could return soon for Blue Jays off injured list





George Springer is approaching another return. The Blue Jays can now activate their star centerfielder “every day,” manager Charlie Montoyo said Saturday. Springer is working back from a left knee sprain. Springer sustained the injury, initially diagnosed as a left ankle sprain, on Aug. 14, and crashed into the outside wall in Seattle trying to catch a deep fly. Springer has a knee brace and has spent the past week doing batting drills, walking the bases and testing his knee. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo officially designated his outfielder as day-to-day on Friday, noting that after returning from injury, he could mainly play as a designated batter. In Springer’s absence, the Blue Jays lineup is in a scuffle. In the past 15 days, the Blue Jays have a team OPS of just .693, scored the third-fewest points in the US league and struckout three times as many as they walked. The Jays have scored three or fewer runs in seven of their last eight games, heading into Saturday’s game in Detroit. “We did well without [Springer] before,” manager Charlie Montoyo said last week. “But we’re doing really well with him in the lineup. That’s a fact. Everyone is watching, everyone is hoping that he will get healthy and definitely come back in our line-up.” While Springer could still appear in the outfield upon his return, the Blue Jays have been adding midfield options in recent days in preparation for his time with DH. Toronto called 26-year-old Josh Palacios, started him twice in CF in the past week, and claimed veteran speedster Jarrod Dyson from Kansas City Royals waivers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays/news/george-springer-could-return-any-day-now

