Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Busts by Model That Nailed Smith-Schuster’s Disappointing Season





The new NFL season is upon us, which means owners everywhere are frantically piling up their preparations for 2021 Fantasy football to win their leagues. One of the fastest ways to derail your championship is to line up multiple Fantasy football busts for 2021. Spending a high draft pick for a player who fails to meet their ADP for Fantasy Football 2021 can be detrimental to your team’s success. For example, those who fielded Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in 2020 were quickly disappointed. Thomas came off a record year in 2019, but finished with just 40 receptions for 438 yards and zero touchdowns in 2020, making him one of the biggest Fantasy football busts. Will Thomas be among the best Fantasy Football 2021 busts? Before you go in time for your Fantasy Football 2021 drafts, make sure check out Fantasy Football 2021 cheat sheets of the tried and true computer model at SportsLine. Last year, the model accurately predicted that the Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a failure. He had an ADP in the fourth round, but the model ranked him only the number 14 recipient, behind players like AJ Brown, Adam Thielen and Calvin Ridley. The result: Smith-Schuster finished 20th among wide receivers. The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat out human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice. Now SportsLine has simulated 10,000 times throughout the NFL season and released its latest 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, identifying several potential Fantasy Football busts.Go to SportsLine now to see them. Top Fantasy Football Busts 2021 One of the 2021 Fantasy football busts that the SportsLine model mentions: Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb. After finishing second in rookie yards last season, Lamb looks set to join the NFL’s elite. But his 2021 Fantasy Football ADP doesn’t match his projected production in the 2021 Fantasy Football rankings. SportsLine’s model has ranked Lamb behind the projected picks in the fifth round such as Adam Thielen, Tyler Lockett and Cooper Kupp, despite Lamb having an ADP in the fourth round. While Lamb still seems like a strong bet to produce, your Fantasy Football 2021 strategy shouldn’t include taking him in the first few rounds. Another bust that SportsLine’s 2021 Fantasy Football rankings have identified: Lions running back D’Andre Swift. The 2020 second-round pick had a prolific Detroit rookie campaign, rushing for 521 yards and eight touchdowns. He also netted 46 receptions for 357 yards and two additional scores. However, Swift has dealt with a groin injury during the preseason and has missed a lot of practice time. In addition, this off-season the Lions brought in Jamaal Williams from the Packers, which could affect Swift’s work in the red zone. Swift saw 15 touches in just five games last year, one of the main reasons SportsLine’s model puts Swift (third round ADP) behind Miles Sanders and Josh Jacobs, who are both drafted in the fifth round, according to the latest Fantasy Football. ADP 2021. How do you find proven 2021 Fantasy Football rankings SportsLine also deals with a young quarterback who was one of the top Fantasy performers last season. This quarterback is outside the top 15 in 2021 Fantasy football positional rankings, behind veteran options like Kirk Cousins ​​and Derek Carr.You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for each player, on SportsLine. So Which 2021 Fantasy Football Busts Should You Avoid? And which QB fails to replicate last season’s production? Visit SportsLine now for 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every position, all from the model JuJu called Smith-Schuster’s down season, and invent.

