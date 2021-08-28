31st Poonch Table Tennis C’ship kicks off





Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, August 28: The 31st Poonch Table Tennis Championship, organized by the District Table Tennis Association, started today at the Sports Stadium.

The championship was declared open by Liaqat Ali, Additional Superintendent of Police Poonch, with about 70 players participating in various age categories such as cadets, sub-junior, junior and senior in both the boys’ and girls’ sections.

In the boys cadet category, Faisal Rathore defeated Aarav Kar 11-2, 11-3, while Ridul defeated Adnan Ahmed 11-5, 11-7 and Yuvraj defeated Ahsan Riaz 11-5,11-6, and Aaman Bandey defeated Asad Ali defeated 11-8,11-6, while Gurasis defeated Faisal Rathore 11-1,11-2 and Waseem defeated Ridul Kashyap 11-9, 8-11 and 11-7.

In the semi-finals, Gurasis defeated Amaan Bandey 11-6, 11-4, while Waseem defeated Yuvraj Luthra 11-7,11-8 and in the juniors, Ridul defeated Faisal Rathore 11-1,11-2, while Dhiren Luthra defeated Rehan 11-5,11-4 and Yuvraj Luthra defeated Kamran 11-6,11-8 and Gurasis defeated Adnan Ahmed 11-6,11-8.

In another semifinal, Gurasis also defeated Waseem 11-5, 11-7.

Riaz Choudhary Member DDC, PP Luthra (Retd. DYSSO), Prof Jasbeer Singh and Nirdosh Kumar, Manager Sports Stadium Poonch were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, the District Pulwama Table Tennis Championship, which was organized and sponsored by District Pulwama Table Tennis and J&K Sports Council respectively, ended at the Government Higher Secondary School Dadasara Awantipora.

About 75 players including boys and girls took part. The main aim of this championship was to involve the youth of Pulwama in table tennis and to teach them sportsmanship.

Mohammad Amin Bhat, director of the host school was the main guest, while Mohd Akram, Manager Indoor Sports Complex Tral was the guest of honour. They distributed medals and trophies among the winners and runner-ups.

Among boys under 12 years, Mir from Sibgatullah Valentines School Ratnipora was declared the winner and Mohd Musaib Saadi from Memorial Club kept second, while in sub junior Hanad Ali from Pulwama took the winner while Musadiq Maqbool from Dadasara stayed second and in the juniors took Tajamul Mukhtar took the winner’s trophy while Mir Naveed of HSS Dadasara took second place except in the senior boys category, Basit Bin Afzal of GDC Pulwama was the winner and Dr. Faisal Suleh Hayaat of Ratnipora took second place.

In the girls under 12 category, Nooran Javid and Faitama Shafi of Pulwama remained winner and second respectively, while in the sub juniors the winner and second title were won by Atiya Khan and Aksa Muzaffar and in the junior category Zafeera Zahoor took first position while Abeerah Nani took 2nd position and in the senior category, Aneesa Anjum remained 1st while Bashiqa Farooq took 2nd.

