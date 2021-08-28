Time for an Eau Rouge overhaul; Russell is the man for Mercedes

Two different facts seemed unmistakable after qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.

First off, George Russell is fantastic.

Two, Eau Rouge isn’t, at least not anymore, and planned changes to that section of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit have been in the pipeline for a long time.

Lando Norris’ crash in Q3 at that part of Spa-Francorchamps was the most recent example. Fortunately, the McLaren driver was cleared to race on Sunday after passing medical checks, but it was another terrifying moment in one of F1’s most controversial corners.

Eau Rouge is outdated and dangerous

Lando Norris was allowed to race on Sunday after a serious crash in Eau Rouge during Saturday’s qualifying session. Getty Images

Eau Rouge is the name of the descent route that then goes uphill again and turns right to Raidillon and heads towards the Kemmel Straight.

It is a legendary corner that has been in Formula 1 for many years, but is no longer fit for purpose in its current form.

It’s a truly mind-blowing experience to watch cars pass there from the track – which they routinely do these days – to the fullest. You often hear F1 drivers say that Eau Rouge is no longer a corner in the traditional sense, given that they can take the corner full throttle. That’s not surprising given the downforce gains F1 cars have racked up in the past decade alone.

Eau Rouge has become a hot spot for major accidents in recent seasons.

Most notable was the accident in which Anthoine Hubert died during a Formula 2 race in 2019. On the second lap of the race, Hubert lost control approaching the hill, hit the guardrail and was spat back on the track, where his car was ravaged at high speed by Juan Manuel Correa. Correa suffered serious leg injuries and only returned to Formula 3 this year – this weekend he will be racing for the first time since the accident at Spa in 2019.



In August of this year, former Williams driver Jack Aitken was injured in a terrifying crash at the Spa 24-hour race at the same point that Norris went off. That part of the track was also the scene of a multi-car collision on Friday evening, which sent two W Series drivers to hospital.

Saturday’s F1 qualifying session took place amid heavy rain. As Sebastian Vettel said after qualifying, it was hard to escape feeling that F1 had “got lucky” with the outcome of Norris’ crash. When there’s a series racing at Spa right now, there seems to be a sense of when, not if, a major crash will occur on that part of the track.

There are plans to change this part of Spa-Francorchamps at the end of the year. As outlined by Motorsport.com, the track will push back the wall that Norris and the W Series drivers collided with, effectively creating a larger run-out area along the left side of Raidillon at the top of the hill.

The hope is that change will avoid the most obvious area where cars can hit the race line and bounce back, instead giving cars room to slow down and stay on one side of the track if they go off the road. However, it’s worth pointing out that Hubert’s crash happened when he hit the wall on the far side of Raidillon, in fact right next to where Norris’ car came to a stop on Saturday afternoon.

Whether the planned changes will be sufficient remains to be seen.

Motorists expressed mixed opinions on Saturday afternoon.

Max Verstappen was in favor, saying: “The changes I saw yesterday and that will happen at the end of the year – so for us next year – I think they look very good.

“It’s a very fast corner and when you go through it everything is fine. The problem is, of course, when the guardrail is so close and one person hits the guardrail, it’s very easy for the car to bounce back onto the track and on the race line and then you can pick up another car.”

Daniel Ricciardo shared the view of his former Red Bull teammate.

“I hear that loud and clear,” he said of Eau Rouge’s security fears. “The balance is in the form of what history has shown. As exciting as Eau Rouge is, it tends to cause major accidents almost every year.

“I think the corner will still be scary and exciting even if they push the barrier back a few meters. It’s also the way the cars bounce back on the track. That’s another danger.

“It’s kind of a realignment for safety. I don’t think it changes the sheer character of the turn. It just removes the unnecessary danger. Nobody benefits from pointing the danger in that direction, you know what I mean.”

Fernando Alonso suggested that the element of danger would always remain on a part of the track such as Eau Rouge.

“Even with a different guardrail you’ll probably save some accidents, but it’s still a fast corner,” he said. “It’s the nature of the track and that’s why it’s special.”

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton had expressed concerns about Eau Rouge on Friday, albeit over the size of a major bump he says has appeared this year. The Mercedes driver’s theory was that the bump was caused by mudslides after heavy rainfall in Europe this year, and that a river flows directly below the Eau Rouge section.

“I think they should just get off the bump and then leave Eau Rouge as it is,” Hamilton said on Saturday. “But they will do what they do. I don’t feel like they have to spend the money.”

Russell justifies the hype

George Russell’s stunning performance in qualifying could be crucial in Mercedes’ decision on which driver to sign for 2022. Getty Images

For about 20 seconds into qualifying, it looked like George Russell would claim pole position.

Verstappen somewhat ruined that celebration by taking that from the Williams driver at death, but a front row start is still an incredible achievement in a car that had zero points to its name until the Hungarian Grand Prix a month ago. to stand.

Russell’s lap was superb, a perfect example of a perfect combination of driver skill and team strategy. That is why the suggestion that F1 is purely about machines and not about the driver’s skill, as an argument is incorrect. A car is of course an important part of the equation, but a driver’s composure and talent are important ingredients for the kind of result Russell achieved on Saturday afternoon.

“Firstly, I think the team has done a great job,” he said. “In these conditions you have to be on track at the right time with the right tires and it’s also very difficult with the bike because you put your battery on such a long lap if you don’t have it on the maximum bet you going to struggle.

“Sometimes you want to run two laps in a row so you can’t fully use your battery. We knew we had that last lap and we just said ‘we have to go for it, that last lap, give everything we’ve ‘got’, and we really did.”

With rain expected again on Sunday, Russell has his eyes set on a big result.

“There is no reason why we can’t do more of the same tomorrow,” he added. “Our real speed was probably between P7 and P12, but starting there will be so hard to race, so hard to follow with visibility.

“So there’s no reason why we can’t maintain our position, but we have to be realistic that with Hamilton starting behind me, and Perez, all these faster cars, we’re going to pick our battle well and we just have to make the right strategy.” calls at the right time.”

Russell was one of the standout performers of 2021 and the growing sentiment in the F1 paddock for the summer break has been that he will replace Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate in 2022.

That decision was expected to be made public before this weekend’s race, but Mercedes has postponed it for the time being.

In the hours after Russell’s appearance, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted that the decision was in fact made behind closed doors.

When asked if a decision has already been made, Wolff replied: “Yes.

“If it had been an easy decision we would have made it sooner because we know what we have with Valtteri and we know what we have with George and both deserve to be looked after in the best possible way as they both share of the family and we hold them high.”

Wolff stopped divulging the actual decision, although all indications are that Russell is the man.

Talks are believed to be underway over Bottas’ future, which may explain the delay. The Finn has been linked with Alfa Romeo and a return to the former team Williams, which gave him his F1 debut in 2013.