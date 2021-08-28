Sports
Gameday Preview: UConn Football vs. Fresno State | 14:00 ET, CBS Sports
637 days after the final game of the 2019 season, UConn football will once again take the field. As usual at the start of each season, the anticipation ramps up and our imaginations can’t help but think about the best scenario for this year’s Huskies.
While Randy Edsall hasn’t had much success in his second stint at Storrs so far, he and his staff have recruited well to the point that some positional units look like they could be pretty decent. But others are just as much of a question mark as they are in 2018 or 2019.
Going through our position group previews, we were pretty excited about the defensive line and the front seven as a whole, but the quarterback remains restless and much of the offense is also inexperienced, as are the defensive backs.
After sitting out 2020, some players may have benefited. As I told the Mountain West Wire in our Q&A leading up to this Fresno State game at least UConn avoided demoralizing losses, stayed healthy and had a chance to get better and stronger in 2020.
But live replays really matter. It’s the reason Edsall has gone with a youth movement for the past few seasons. For the quarterbacks, the linemen and anyone who tackles, there is no substitute for the development that comes from live game action.
Ultimately, while we certainly have expectations that UConn has improved, we shouldn’t expect much today. Fresno State isn’t a juggernaut, but their attack is pretty good and the Vegas candidates see the Huskies as an underdog with four touchdowns going into this Week 0 road race where the temperature on the field is expected to be around 100 degrees.
Edsall himself has suggested that the approach today will be to get on the pitch and learn who to count on in the future.
We have done our utmost to be sober about expectations for this coming season, recognizing that there are many difficult teams ahead of us. But three or four wins and signs of improvement are not out of the question. That would be a solid result for the 2021 UConn football team.
Looking at the schedule at future opponents, Huskies’ home opener is against FCS Holy Cross, which won’t be an easy game, and their other FCS game, against Yale in October, won’t be easy either. However, those are still potential wins, just like UMass, Wyoming, Middle Tennessee State and Vanderbilt, we think. There are probably no potential wins in the last three games of the season: at Clemson, at UCF, vs. Houston.
The season starts today, but as I mentioned in our preview podcast, the healthiest way to look at this game is as an exhibit. It will be great for the players to get on the pitch, the score may not matter at the end of the game, but at least they will play football and maybe prepare themselves for success later in the year.
This is to live up to modest expectations and make UConn football fun again!
