Bear attack survivor Ma Lin wins silver table tennis medal for Australia





Australia has won a rare silver medal in Paralympic table tennis thanks to a one-armed naturalized Chinese champion who lost his upper limb in bizarre circumstances. Ma Lin has emerged as one of Australia’s brightest stars in Tokyo due to his brilliant paddle performance and incredible survival story that has endeared him to his new homeland. Virtually unknown in Australian sporting circles, despite being one of the best para table tennis players in the world, Ma Lin lost his right arm when he was just five years old when he was bitten off by a brown bear at a zoo in China. He now calls Australia home and has medaled at his first major international competition after beating Belgium’s Laurens Devos in the Class 9 individual men’s final at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Australian Paralympic table tennis player Ma Lin in action. Photo: Sport the Library / Greg Smith / PA Source: Delivered Australia has only won two gold medals in Paralympic table tennis, one each in 1964 and 1984, but still has a big chance with three other Aussies at gold medal matches in Tokyo. When he moved to Australia after the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, Ma Lin brought with him two of his closest Chinese friends Yang Qian and Lei Lina, who also happen to be international stars of the sport. Yang Qian will face Brazilian Bruna Alexandre in Class 10 on Monday, immediately after Lei Lina takes on her former Chinese teammate Guiyan Xiong in Category 9. And there is more. Sam von Einem, who ended Australia’s 32-year drought when he won a silver medal in Rio in 2016, is through to the C11 mens final on Sunday, where he will face Hungarian No. 1 Peter palos. < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Paralympic tennis player Samuel Von Einem in action at the Rio Paralympic Games. Photo: Australia Paralympic Games Source: Delivered The South Australian reached the gold medal decider after a stunning comeback against Florian Van Acker, the Belgian who defeated him in five sets in the Rio final. Having lost all of his previous eight games to Van Acker, Von Einem appeared to be staring at another defeat after dropping the first two sets before storming back to win the next three. I’m over the moon. Overcoming Van Acker was something I’ve been trying to do for so long and now that I’ve done it, it’s unbelievable, he said. After those first two games I just thought I had to reset and take one point at a time. I think I did really well, the race finally started coming my way and I came away with the win.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/olympics/paralympics/australian-bear-attack-survivor-wins-silver-medal/news-story/69c4ed9f2e180d61f25435c0278eced9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos