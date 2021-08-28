



How’s this for a sign of normalcy: It’s week zero, the week before Labor Day Weekend, and it’s time for college football to invade our lives and televisions. After the 2020 season was postponed to the end of September, and even later for WSU and the Pac-12, things are looking normal this year. There are five games today, including one with the Pac-12. The experience for fans in stadiums across the country won’t be as normal, but close enough. The season kicks off at 10 a.m. on the West Coast when Nebraska visits Illinois. There’s nothing really tying Coug fans to that game now that Bill Moos is gone after abruptly retiring this summer. But it’s still Power 5 football and no less a conference game! Connecticut, which may or may not have an actual soccer team, visits Fresno State, but that’s just the appetizer before UCLA welcomes Hawaii to the Rose Bowl at 3:30 p.m. west coast time. Chip Kelly should be feeling the heat heading into this season, but there are high hopes for this Bruins squad and they should show us who they really are against Nick Rolovich’s former team. UTEP visits the state of New Mexico, which is almost nowhere to be seen on TV, and Southern Utah heads to the state of San Jose to round out your day. Not really selective matchups, but what else are you going to do, talk to your family?!?! So enjoy Week Zero. The five races should help us get into the rut that starts next weekend. George Kliavkoff visits Pullman Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff was in Pullman this week as part of his tour of the conference. The conference announced on Thursday that it would not expand, which was expected. Kliavkoff did mention that this new alliance would want each school soccer team to play eight conference games, plus one road game and one home game against members of the other conferences: George Kliavkoff said today that The Alliance wants to renegotiate their 9 conference game skeds with ESPN and Fox up to 8. That means they can play Alliance games earlier. The Alliance’s “north star” is to have one home and one road game for each show. pic.twitter.com/HKT8juPpCF Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) August 27, 2021 Kyle Smith talks to Andy Katz Left Standing stalemate: Pac-12 decides it will not explore the expansion | The Spokesperson Review

The Pacific-12 Conference said Thursday it will support its members and not try to expand the 12-team conference, making it highly unlikely that the Big 12 schools left behind by Texas and Oklahoma will create new Power Five homes. find. Promising Freshmen Impress at Washington State Fall Camp | The Spokesperson Review

With such a healthy roster of returning veterans and veteran transfers in the spotlight, it’s hard to blame anyone for overlooking the Washington state freshman class. 2021 Pac-12 Expert Picks: Most Overrated & Underrated Teams, Projected Finish Order, Bold Predictions – CBSSports.com

The Pac-12. up close, detailed and idiosyncratic view

