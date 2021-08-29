Hokies claim Virginia Tech Invitational 3-1 win over Elon





Next game: vs. the state of Georgia 3-9-2021 | 11 hours BLACKBURG The Virginia Tech volleyball team claimed its season-opening tournament Saturday afternoon by beating Elon 3-1 (26-24, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22) at Carilion Clinic Court in Cassell Coliseum. With the win, Tech improves to 3-0 this season, while Elon drops to 1-2. Following the tournament, Cera Powell and Tasha Vipond were named to the All-Tournament team after their performance this weekend. Both had a big part in the Hokies’ three wins, as both had a big part in the win over Elon in the final game. Powell accelerated three Hokies in double-digit kills with 13. Marisa Circle and Vipond both scored 11 kills for the tournament hosts. Vipond registered a match-high .588 hit clip. Brie Postema (28) and Mara Perry (23) combined for 51 assists, while Maria Page led four Tech players in double-digit digs with 15. As a team, Tech hit .285 and kept the Phoenix at .212. The Hokies also turned five aces, including Postema’s match winner. Leah Daniel set a match-high 21 kills to lead Elon. Haylie Clark handed out 42 assists and Jordan Gower posted a match-best 19 digs. Set 1 . in Guided by Vipond’s six kills, Tech hit .469 in the first stanza. The Hokies topped the pack with a whopping six in the frame before Elon made a comeback to make it 24. Back-to-back points off Vipond’s arm sealed the deal for the Hokies, 26-24. 2 . Set up In the second set, which included five draws, Powell saw the Tech attack accelerate with four kills. Cerchio made a total of two of her three kills in the frame during a 9-0 punch for Tech to break a 13 draw. Powell put the finishing touches to the 25-17 set win with her kill in the back left corner of the field. 3 . Set up Elon made a total of four blocks and limited the Hokies to a .216 hit in the third frame to take the 25-20 win. Tied at 13 after a Angel Robinson block, the Phoenix started an 11-4 run, leaving Tech behind from which it was unable to recover. 4 . Set up Trailing 11-7, Tech won eight of the next nine points to move forward, 15-12. Elon scrambled back to tie the score at 22 before the Hokies closed with a 3-0 run that was capped by an ace from Page. Powell again led the Tech charge with four kills in set four. Next one The Hokies travel to Jacksonville, Florida for the UNF Invitational hosted by North Florida, September 3-4. Tech will take on Georgia State, hosts Ospreys and Davidson in the Sunshine State.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2021/8/28/volleyball-hokies-claim-virginia-tech-invitational-with-3-1-win-over-elon.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos