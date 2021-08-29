College football season kicks off amid a very different COVID policy

Boston College requires proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test for fans to attend home football games. Employees and students are obliged to be vaccinated.

The conference announced that if a team is unable to participate in COVID-19 in a conference game, it will be a forfeit and the affected team will be charged with a loss with no makeup date allowed. If both teams are involved and unable to play, the match is considered a no-contest.

Ohio State requires its staff and students to be vaccinated. However, fans can attend a football game in Columbus without a vaccination certificate or negative test.

Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 Policy mirrors those that have the ACC and Big Ten, with forfeiture applied if a team is unable to participate due to COVID. If necessary, an unbalanced tie-break would be used to determine the teams participating in the conference championship.

US conference

No announcement has been made regarding the competition’s COVID-19 policy. In response to a directive from the mayor of New Orleans, Tulane will require everyone to attend the September 4 home game against Oklahoma. provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the competition.

Independents

Notre Dame has announced that masking will be optional for vaccinated guests outdoors or in unenclosed areas, while unvaccinated people are expected to wear masks on campus. Everyone is required to wear a mask in the indoor areas of Notre Dame Stadium.

No other independent school has announced that their policy will go into week 0.

Mid-American Conference

MACtion will be grounded if a team has a COVID outbreak during the season. The team involved will be confiscated.

Mountain West Conference

If a conference game cannot be played as planned, the game considered a forfeit for the team involved and will not be rescheduled. A no-contest” is declared if both teams cannot participate, where there are no minimum thresholds for the competition.