Paralympic Games Day 4 Roundup: Allysa Seely, Brad Snyder win triathlon gold





Five years after finishing 1-2 at the Rio Paralympics, Americans Allysa Seely and Hailey Danzo repeated the feat in Tokyo. Seely, who made an impressive charge late in the race to overtake her teammate, now has her second consecutive gold triathlon medal, while Danz has her second consecutive silver. Melissa Stockwell, who earned bronze in Rio as part of an American podium race, finished fifth in this race. Going into the final part of the race, a 5km run, Seely was in fourth place and 1 minute and 26 seconds behind the leader, Danz. But Seely ran at a breakneck pace during that last section and quickly began to cut into that hole. By the 3.75km mark, as she started her final lap, Seely had narrowed the lead to just six seconds. She soon passed Danz, her training partner, and won the race by 55 seconds. “The run has always been my strength, and I know there is always a little bit more to give when it comes to the run,” said Seely after the race, smiling next to her teammate. “Even if I doubt myself for a second, I know I can keep going, and that’s what I really had to dig deep into today to get those last two laps in and close the amazing gap that [Danz] created.” Seely endured many challenges in 2020, when she dealt with an infection in her leg and was subsequently diagnosed with endocarditis (a life-threatening inflammation of the inner lining of the heart) and a blood clot in her heart. As a result, she spent a lot of time in the hospital and away from training. Those experiences made her latest victory all the more special and all the more unlikely. “I’m just so grateful for the chance to be here and race,” she said. “So many people thought it was impossible eight months ago.” Also winning gold was Brad Snyder, whose decision to switch from swimming to triathlon paid off. Snyder, a US Navy veteran who lost his eyesight while serving in Afghanistan, dominated the men’s race for visually impaired athletes (men’s PTVI). Together with guide Greg Billington, a 2016 triathlon Olympian, unsurprisingly, he built up a big lead during the swim portion of the race, but then held onto that lead through the bike and run segments, eventually winning by 55 seconds. It is the sixth gold medal and eighth overall in Snyder’s Paralympic career. His previous medals have all come in swimming, but in 2018 he announced he would be transitioning to triathlon. “We watched ‘Cool Runnings’ yesterday and John Candy said, ‘If your life is about winning, that’s all you can do.’ And my life isn’t about winning, it’s about taking on new challenges,” Snyder said after the race. “When I was ready” [swimming] in Rio that audience, that record, that feeling, I didn’t know how to top that. But I don’t want to be ready. I like this loop, I like to take on challenges, I like to learn new things, I like to push myself. And triathlon gave me that in spades.” It wasn’t an easy challenge”I wasn’t that good [at triathlon] when we started, I wasn’t so good eight weeks ago!” he admitted, but Snyder was clearly pleased with the end result.

