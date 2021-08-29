Sports
Washington Nationals Lineup for 2nd of 3 with the New York Mets at Citi Field
Luis Garca went 1 for 4 with a double at the plate in last night’s 2-1 win over the New York Mets, but it was two plays he made on defense in the ninth that were the topic of conversation in the Washington Nationals after the game Zoom talks with reporters.
Nats closer Kyle Finnegan gave the first walk of the game by Nationals-pitchers to Pete Alonso in the first at bat of the bottom of the ninth, but the reliever grounded out through the middle to Francisco Lindor in the next at bat, and Garca ducked to avoid it showing off some reach, then made a backhand throw, or bounced pass as one reporter put it, to get the ball in second place to Alcides Escobar ahead of No. 1.
Call it a bounce pass, I thought he was bowling for a strike, manager Davey Martinez joked after the win.
Garca also fielded the next play, fielding another grounder in the middle, this time on the stroke of Javier Bezs, and moved into second place before pitching to first to complete a game ending 4-3 DP .
The first seemed like it was slow motion, Finnegan said when asked about Garca’s dives and doubles that ended the game. It seemed like it took forever to get there, and he couldn’t tell if he would get there, made a great play and then had enough time to throw a strike to second base to get the out so that was amazing.
The closer was started after Garca turned the double play in the next at bat.
The last time I stepped on that mound, I wasn’t doing too well, said Finnegan, referring to an August 12 game in New York that ended when he gave up a walk-off home run to Alonso. So I really wanted that. And you know, I imagined that was my plan in my head, try to get it [Bez] on the ground there, use his aggressiveness against him. He’s trying to hit deep and win the game for his team, so I wanted to get him on the ground and we were able to turn the doubles around.
If it works exactly the way you hope it did, it’s great.
Garcas balanced on the doubles and the slick force out impressed his manager.
In a place like that, Martinez said, the ball rolling into second place is a really great move. I mean, he went down, grabbed the ball and tried to get rid of it as fast as possible.
But today, I think we played a good game of baseball today, all the way around, starting with the pitcher, we just got enough runs.
I know we didn’t score much but we got just enough but we played well defensively and we had a good day today.
Will they have another good one tonight?
HERE IS THE NATIONAL LINEUP FOR THE 2ND OF 3 WITH THE METS:
Sources
2/ https://www.federalbaseball.com/2021/8/28/22645838/washington-nationals-lineup-2nd-of-3-new-york-mets-in-citi-field
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]