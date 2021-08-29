Washington Nationals Lineup for 2nd of 3 with the New York Mets at Citi Field

Luis Garca went 1 for 4 with a double at the plate in last night’s 2-1 win over the New York Mets, but it was two plays he made on defense in the ninth that were the topic of conversation in the Washington Nationals after the game Zoom talks with reporters.

Nats closer Kyle Finnegan gave the first walk of the game by Nationals-pitchers to Pete Alonso in the first at bat of the bottom of the ninth, but the reliever grounded out through the middle to Francisco Lindor in the next at bat, and Garca ducked to avoid it showing off some reach, then made a backhand throw, or bounced pass as one reporter put it, to get the ball in second place to Alcides Escobar ahead of No. 1.

Call it a bounce pass, I thought he was bowling for a strike, manager Davey Martinez joked after the win.

Garca also fielded the next play, fielding another grounder in the middle, this time on the stroke of Javier Bezs, and moved into second place before pitching to first to complete a game ending 4-3 DP .

The first seemed like it was slow motion, Finnegan said when asked about Garca’s dives and doubles that ended the game. It seemed like it took forever to get there, and he couldn’t tell if he would get there, made a great play and then had enough time to throw a strike to second base to get the out so that was amazing.

The closer was started after Garca turned the double play in the next at bat.

The last time I stepped on that mound, I wasn’t doing too well, said Finnegan, referring to an August 12 game in New York that ended when he gave up a walk-off home run to Alonso. So I really wanted that. And you know, I imagined that was my plan in my head, try to get it [Bez] on the ground there, use his aggressiveness against him. He’s trying to hit deep and win the game for his team, so I wanted to get him on the ground and we were able to turn the doubles around.

If it works exactly the way you hope it did, it’s great.

Garcas balanced on the doubles and the slick force out impressed his manager.

In a place like that, Martinez said, the ball rolling into second place is a really great move. I mean, he went down, grabbed the ball and tried to get rid of it as fast as possible.

But today, I think we played a good game of baseball today, all the way around, starting with the pitcher, we just got enough runs.

I know we didn’t score much but we got just enough but we played well defensively and we had a good day today.

Will they have another good one tonight?

