Tokyo Paralympic Games: Taiwan earns first medal at Tokyo Games





Taiwanese table tennis player Tien Shiau-wen won the first country medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games yesterday: bronze in the women’s singles class 10. The 21-year-old, first-time Paralympic player, started the day with a 3-1 victory over Turkey’s Merve Cansu Demir in the quarter-finals. In the semifinals, she met the bronze medalist at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Bruna Costa Alexandre of Brazil. Photo Courtesy of Kaoshiung Sports Development Bureau Ten won the first game 14-12, but Costa Alexandre came back to win the next three games 11-6, 12-10 and 11-7, winning the game and securing himself a place in the gold medal match which is scheduled for tomorrow. Tiens coach, Tsai Kuei-lan, said on Friday that Tien exceeded expectations when she won all three of her group matches, and she never showed the stage fright many athletes experience at their first major event. Tien was the only one of the four Taiwanese table tennis players to win a medal match at the Tokyo Games after three others were eliminated on Friday. Starting Wednesday, she will compete in the women’s class 9-10 team event with Lin Tzu-yu. Class 6-10 are standing classes in table tennis at the Paralympics, while class 1-5 are sitting classes for players in wheelchairs. Taiwan sent 10 athletes to the Tokyo Paralympic Games and several of them have finished competition, including six-time Paralympic, 45-year-old powerlifter Lin Ya-hsuan, who finished seventh in the women’s under-61kg weight class. Also yesterday, 30-year-old Liu Ya-ting finished sixth in the women’s standing javelin final with a distance of 32.44 m, her best of the season. In swimming, 19-year-old Chen Liang-da will race today and tomorrow. With badminton matches starting on Wednesday, 22-year-old Fang Jen-yu will compete in the SU5 men’s singles event for athletes who can stand but have upper limb impairment.

