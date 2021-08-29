No. 16 Women’s Soccer Ends Road Trip In NC State





RALEIGH, NC The University of South Carolina women’s soccer team wraps up its three-game road trip as the 16th-ranked Gamecocks travel to NC State on Sunday (Aug. 29) with kickoff at 1 p.m. The match will be broadcast on the ACC network. Information about match days

When: August 29 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon

True: Raleigh, NC

Event location: Dail Football Field (5,500)

LiveStatistics:NC State Live Stats

LiveVideo:ACC network; Jenn Hildreth (pxp) and Angela Hucles (analyst)

SeriesHistory: South Carolina leads 6-2

Lastmeeting: South Carolina 2, NC State 1 | August 22, 2019 | Columbia, SC #16 South Carolina Gamecocks 2-0, 0-0 SEC

Last game:W, 3-1 at East Carolina (August 26)

Trainer: Shelley Smith | 21st season

Goals leader: Jylissa Harris | 5

Assists leader: Lauren Chang | 2

Points leader: Jylissa Harris | 4

Shots leader: Corinna Zullo | 4

Rescues leader: Heather Hinz | 5 NC State Wolfpack 1-0-2, 0-0 ACC

Last game:T, 1-1 at Campbell (Aug 26)

Trainer:Tim Santoro| 9th season

Goals leader:Jenna Butler and Jamese Joseph| 2

Assists leader:Lulu Guttenberger | 2

Leader points:Jenna Butler and Jamese Joseph | 4

Shots leader:James Joseph | 10

Rescues leader:Maria Echezarreta | 6 Season Notes 2021 The Gamecocks moved up one place in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Poll.

South Carolina took a 3-1 win in East Carolina on Thursday night (August 26).

Three different Gamecocks scored in the win over the Pirates: Corinna Zullo , Jylissa Harris , and Eveleen Hahn .

, , and . Hahn scored her first goal in the 70th minute.

The Gamecocks continued their trend of using a deep bench as 22 players earned minutes in the ECU match.

After the season opener against The Citadel was postponed, South Carolina opened the season with a 3-0 win over College of Charleston on August 22.

Claire Griffiths , Sutton Jones , and Jylissa Harris each scored for the Gamecocks in the win. Lauren Chang had the only assist for South Carolina.

, , and each scored for the Gamecocks in the win. had the only assist for South Carolina. Twenty-four players saw the field in the season opener, including five freshmen.

head coach Shelley Smith returns 21 of last season’s 26 letter winners, including the team’s top three goalscorers and four fifth-year seniors who chose to return for their bonus year in which they qualified.

returns 21 of last season’s 26 letter winners, including the team’s top three goalscorers and four fifth-year seniors who chose to return for their bonus year in which they qualified. South Carolina was picked by the league’s coaches to finish third in the 2021 SEC regular season. The Gamecocks have not finished lower than third in the SEC since 2015.

Five Gamecocks Named to SEC Soccer Preseason Watch List Catherine Barry , Lauren Chang , Samantha Chang , Ryan Gareis , Jylissa Harris .

, , , , . South Carolina played an exhibition at Wake Forest, beating the Demon Deacons 2-0. The Gamecocks dominated the first 12 minutes of the game with goals from Barry and Gareis in that stretch and never looked back.

South Carolina added six freshmen to its roster of recurring letter winners, including five who saw the field in the Wake Forest exhibit. Looking back at last season South Carolina earned a spot in the NCAA tournament for the eighth consecutive season and the 13th time under Smith. The Gamecocks advanced to the second round.

The Gamecocks finished the shortened and split 2020-21 season with an 11-5-0 overall, finishing at the top of the SEC East standings with a 6-2-0 record. They were ranked No. 21 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll.

In her college debut season, Catherine Barry led the team in scoring with six goals and 16 points (6G, 4A) to earn spots on the SEC All-Freshman and SEC All-Tournament Teams.

led the team in scoring with six goals and 16 points (6G, 4A) to earn spots on the SEC All-Freshman and SEC All-Tournament Teams. Forward Corinna Zullo also took advantage of her first college season, finishing second on the team with 10 points, including five goals, including three game winners.

also took advantage of her first college season, finishing second on the team with 10 points, including five goals, including three game winners. At the end of the season, Lauren Chang An Jylissa Harris were both named to an All-SEC and All-Southeast Region Team. All time results vs. NC status 22-8-2019 House Columbia, SC W, 2 – 1 26-8-2018 Away Raleigh, North Carolina L, 1 – 2 25-8-2016 House Columbia, SC W, 3 – 0 9/21/2003 House Columbia, SC W, 1 – 0 21-9-2002 Away Raleigh, North Carolina W, 1 0 ]9/3/2000 House Columbia, SC L, 0 1 (OT) 2-10-1999 Away Raleigh, North Carolina W, 2 – 0 30-10-1998 House Columbia, SC W, 1 – 0 General: 6-2

Conf: 0-0

House: 4-1

Away: 2-1

Neutral: 0-0 For updates on women’s football, keep checking back to GamecocksOnline.com or follow the team’s social media accounts on Twitter@GamecockWSoccer, Facebook/GamecockWSoccer, and Instagram@GamecockWSoccer. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamecocksonline.com/news/2021/8/28/womens-soccer-no-16-womens-soccer-wraps-up-road-trip-at-nc-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos