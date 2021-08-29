Alabama Football Preview Regular Season Opponents: Miami





Alabama football and the Miami Hurricanes will open the season in a complete reversal of their history. Twenty-eight years and about nine months ago, the Hurricanes were the naughtiest boys in college football. They were brash to your face, but they supported it on the field. The Canes were No. 1 and the Alabama Crimson Tide was No. 2, but few, except Alabama fans, thought the National Championship game would be close. The line was eight points, but many pundits predicted a two-touchdown win for the Canes. Miami went for its fifth National Championship in 10 seasons. The Crimson Tide hadn’t won one since 1979. This year, the Crimson Tide heads to Atlanta to begin its pursuit of a seventh National Championship in 13 seasons. Miami hasn’t won one since 2001. In Miami’s 17, ACC seasons, dating back to 2004, the Canes have averaged five losses each season. Miami is where Alabama Football was in 2008 with one major exception. The Canes don’t have Nick Saban. Like the 2008 Crimson Tide, Miami desperately needs a statement win. A victory that answers a question the Canes have had enough of. In his third season as head coach of Canes, Manny Diaz has to show more than he has. One move to do that is for Diaz, with his impressive background as a coordinator, to take over the play-calling for his defense. Diaz and the Canes have some strong reasons to be optimistic. Almost all offensive starters return. All reports indicate that D’Eriq King has fully recovered from a knee injury. If King is completely healthy, he could be one of the best QBs in college football. Alan Rubenstein from ‘Canes Warning’ reported King hiss in the final preseason Miami scrimmage. King was 20-of-26, for five touchdowns and no interceptions. King is good enough for many teams to do that, but a suspicious defense in Miami is not a good measure. Miami is giving back most of its defense, but it’s a unit that needs improvement. Last season, the Canes were 8-1 en route to a game against North Carolina. The Tar Heels rushed for 554 yards and passed for 224 more. The 62-26 defeat was followed by an improved performance, but one more loss to finish the season, 37-34 to Oklahoma State. Miami 2020 stats from sports-reference.com The Canes have some offensive strengths as a quarterback and with experienced receivers. Everything else is in favor of the Crimson Tide. Alabama Football vs. Miami Position Groups quarterback – Advantage Miami

– To run – Big advantage Alabama

– Wide receivers and tight ends – Small advantage Miami

– Attacking line – Alabama Advantage

– Defense Line – Alabama Advantage

– linebackers – Huge advantage Alabama

– subordinate – Alabama Advantage

– Special teams – Even with doubts about Crimson Tide punting – Alabama Advantage Check out these previews of other Crimson Tide regular season opponents. Bama Hammer will keep up to date with all the news coming out of South Florida. Come back regularly.

