TABLE TENNIS | Ibrahim Hamadtou inspires with tenacious determination

table tennis player Ibrahim Hamadtou is one of the most inspiring stories of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Hamadtou has no arms and his unusual technique and adaptability has attracted the attention of the whole world.

The 48-year-old Egyptian holds his racket in his mouth and does not wear a shoe on his right foot. This allows him to use his toes to hold the ball and get spin when he serves.

Hamadtou lost his arms in a train accident when he was 10 years old.

He told CNN it took years of dedication to master his technique.

I had to practice hard daily for three consecutive years, Hamadtou said. At first people were amazed and surprised when they saw me play.

Ibrahim Hamadtou will participate in the Paralympic table tennis tournament on August 25.

Hamadtou lost to South Korea’s Hong Kyu Park in straight sets (11-6, 11-4, 11-9) in a class 6 men’s match at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Wednesday, August 25, but his tenacious determination was one of the most uplifting stories of the Games.

As one of the sports with the highest number of participants in the Paralympic Games, table tennis is accessible to athletes with a wide range of disabilities, both physical and intellectual.

The sport has been part of the Paralympic program since the first Games in Rome in 1960, when wheelchair athletes competed. Standing player events were first introduced at the 1976 Games in Toronto.

Table tennis has the third largest number of athletes on the Paralympic program, after athletics and water sports. About 270 athletes from 47 countries and regions participated in Rio 2016.

The basic rules are almost identical to those of the Olympics, with special rules in some classes regarding the toss of the ball during service.

According to Olympic rules, the ball must be placed in the open palm and thrown a minimum of 16 inches in the air, perpendicular to the table.

In Paralympic table tennis, the ball may be thrown by placing it on the elbow or on the racket, but there are exceptions as Hamadtou has shown.

Athletes use a wide variety of tactics to meet their disability and may use assistive devices such as a wheelchair, prosthetic leg or cane.

Qian Yang will face Australia’s Melissa Tapper in the quarter-finals of Class 10 women’s singles. (Bernadett Szabo/REUTERS)

Saturday Tournament Highlights

As with Olympic table tennis, China was the dominant force at the Paralympic Games. Jingdian Mao won gold as a teenager in the women’s standing class 8 in London in 2012 and then defended that title in Rio.

Some athletes also participate in the able-bodied competition. Poland Natalia Partyka has a disability in her right forearm and competes in the women’s class 10. In addition to competing in every Paralympic Games since Sydney 2000, winning four singles titles and a team gold in Rio, the 32-year-old also attended every Olympic Games of Beijing at. 2008 to Rio 2016 and reached the last 32 in London 2012.

But Partykas’ hopes for another gold medal in singles came to an end on Saturday, August 28, when she lost to Australia in five sets in the semi-final. Qian Yang 11-7, 4-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9.

I was quite behind, so my approach was that I would take all the points that came my way. I was just thinking about grabbing one point at a time, Yang told paralympic.org. We had a good game plan and I played well. I’m really happy because I’ve never hit her before.

Yang will meet Brazil next time Bruna Costa Alexandre in the final. The Brazilian rallied from a lost match to beat Taiwans Shiau Wen Tien 3-1 (12-14, 11-6, 12-10, 11-7).

Partyka was visibly upset after her loss.

I led, I made easy mistakes, Partyka said. I got nervous, but she played well. I lost today, but I won four times, so that shows I’m a good player. Sometimes players even lose when they are in the lead.

In the men’s singles class 7, Great Britain William Bayley saved a match point in the fifth game to beat Chinas Keli Liao 3-2 (11-6, 11-9, 8-11, 6-11, 11-8). Bayley will meet China Shuo Yan in the final. Shuo defeated Poland Maksym Chudzicki 3-0 (11-4, 12-10, 11-7).

In the women’s singles class 4, 34-year-old Bhavinaben Patel became the first Indian to reach the final of a table tennis event after an impressive 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8) victory over China’s Miao Zhang.

When I got here, I just thought I’d give my 100 percent without thinking about anything, Patel said. If you give 100 percent, the medal will come. If I continue with this confidence, with the blessings of the people of my country, I believe that tomorrow I will win gold.

Maki Ito in action in the semi-finals of the women’s singles class 11 on August 28.

Ito claims bronze in women’s singles class 11

Maki Itoz lost in the semifinals of the class 11 women’s event and had to settle for bronze.

The 36-year-old athlete with intellectual disability lost in straight games (11-8, 11-6, 12-10) to Lea Ferney of France, but went two places better than her fifth place at the 2016 Paralympic Games.

Ito started playing table tennis in high school. She competed in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, but did not win a medal.

Author: Jim Armstrong

The author is a longtime journalist who has been covering sports in Japan for over 25 years. You will find his articles here, on JAPAN Forward.