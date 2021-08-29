Sebastian Vettel thinks F1 ‘got lucky’ with Norris crash

Sebastian Vettel said Formula 1 was lucky to avoid “another result” when Lando Norris crashed out of qualifying in wet conditions during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Vettel was furious that qualifying was allowed to go ahead when it started to rain harder at the start of Q3 and radioed his Aston Martin team to red flag the session due to the amount of standing water on the track.



Shortly after his message, McLaren driver Norris lost control of his car approaching the uphill Eau Rouge corner and crashed heavily into the guardrails.

When he heard about the red flag at the time, Vettel said on the radio: “Yeah? Well, what the hell did I say? What did I say!? Red flag! Needless.”

Vettel was the next car through Eau Rouge and he slowed down next to Norris’ wrecked car to check the English driver was okay, with both drivers giving each other a thumbs up.

Norris got out of his car and reported he was fine, although he was sent to the hospital for x-rays of his elbow, which he held as he walked away.

Vettel, who said he spoke to FIA race director Michael Masi after the session, said F1 needs to perform better in such situations.

“I think Michael [Masi] is also not proud of what has happened,” Vettel told Sky Sports.

“It’s always easy to play Captain Hindsight. I think we need to find a way to listen more to the information we have. In the garage it’s very limited, it’s like looking out a window. Three kilometers that way, I have no idea.

“When I went to Eau Rouge and up the hill it was a lot of water and calling for a red flag. The truth is the session shouldn’t have started at all. So I think the people who were on the Kemmel Striaght, they were in the rain and maybe we should have listened to that.”

When asked if he was angry with Masi for not stopping the session, Vettel said: “Angry… [be]… afterwards it is always easy.

“But the most important thing is that we learn from what happened. It could have turned out differently with the crash. I think we were lucky that nothing bad happened.”

Vettel added that he felt a “huge” relief when Norris indicated he was fine immediately after the crash.

Vettel felt Norris was powerless to avoid the crash under the circumstances.

“There were things we could have done better, it’s better to be safe one time too many than one time too few,” said Vettel.

“It’s good that nothing happened, that’s the most important news, but it could have been a different outcome for Lando. I’m not sure if he could have done anything.”

“Of course we are in control and you can say ‘if you feel unsafe, box.’ But it’s kind of a weird situation because everyone is in the same situation and you don’t want to get kicked out [of qualifying], you want to move forward. That decision shouldn’t be entirely up to us.

“We postponed the session at the start when there was less water, so I’m not quite sure why we just didn’t start the session. Like I said, it’s always easy [to say] after that, but the important thing is that it doesn’t happen again.”