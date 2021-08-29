Sports
Orange Lutheran football recovers from bad start to beat Upland – Orange County Register
COSTA MESA — It took a few minutes for Orange Lutheran to settle in, but once it did, the Lancers took a 21-7 win over Upland at Orange Coast College on Friday.
The game started poorly for Orange Lutheran (2-0), as it allowed Upland to score 70 yards on first possession.
On the Orange Lutherans’ second offensive play, Edward King, Upland’s defending defender, intercepted a Lancers pass to take possession of the ball and calm the Orange Lutheran crowd.
From there, things went smoothly for Orange Lutheran. The Lancers scored 21 straight points, all in the first half, and kept Upland off the scoreboard for the rest of the game.
We got a little bit on the mouth, but we responded, said Orange Lutheran coach Rod Sherman. We relaxed and just played football. To keep such a good football team scoreless for the rest of the game is a very good win for us.
Lancers quarterback Logan Gonzalez was very good after the opening interception. The senior completed 14 of 21 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns.
He threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Faraday to narrow Upland’s lead to 7-6.
On the Lancers’ next possession, Gonzalez threw a kick to Desmin Jackson for a 15-yard touchdown. After a successful 2-point conversion, the Lancers led 14-7 early in the second quarter.
Jackson rushed to 93 yards on 12 carries.
Just before halftime, Gonzalez threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Lynch to give Orange Lutheran a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Taking us across the field in a two-minute drive and throwing a beautiful mail route to Jaylen Lynch has shown that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the state, Sherman said of Gonzalez.
Orange Lutheran defense had a turn-but-don’t-break approach to the second half. The Lancers allowed some long rides but managed to keep Upland out of the end zone.
Inoke Samita and Gabe Morin led the Orange-Lutheran defence. Freshman outside linebacker Jojo Edwards and junior Rex Barrera were also instrumental in stopping Uplands’ hasty attack.
Upland (1-1) ran the ball well, but couldn’t make plays through the air late in the game. Richard Allen ran for 91 yards and Zivan Ardines for 74.
The Highlanders scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Sean York to Allen.
