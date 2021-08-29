Jack Hunter-Spivey wins Tokyo Paralympic table tennis bronze





IT IS a bronze medal for Widnes table tennis ace Jack Hunter-Spivey in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. He was beaten in today’s semi-final by 2014 world champion Valentin Baus, after taking second and third places in previous matches. Hunter-Spivey, 26, had memorably beat Baus when the German defended his world title in 2018, but he had never played a major semi-final before. The greater experience of the silver medalist and European champion of Rio 2016 proved decisive today. He won the first game 11-7 and while Hunter-Spivey fought back admirably from 5-1 to a 10-8 lead in the second, Baus won the game 12-10. Despite cries of ‘fight!’ and ‘come on!’ Hunter-Spivey couldn’t replicate the heroics of the previous two days and Baus took a 3-0 11-7 win in the third. Hunter-Spivey declined to apologize. “I don’t think it was a game too far today,” he said. “I felt like I could win the game. “My level is higher than ever and it is unknown territory for me here, but Baus played unreal. “He’s one of the best players in the world and I can look back and say I’m one of the best players in the world now and that’s such a strange feeling. “Yesterday was a big win but I had a big win in the group and then another win so I definitely have it in the closet to do that. I just think we didn’t have it quite right on the day but he was better than me . “It hasn’t really dawned on me yet (that I won a Paralympic medal). I think if I get the medal around my neck on the podium, it will sink in. “The support I’ve received at home has been absolutely incredible; my phone went off and it felt like I had 10,000 people behind me watching at home. “Once I have the medal and I’m home I can celebrate and feel good. Right now it doesn’t feel real, but once I have the medal around my neck it will be perfect. “This gives me all the motivation. I’ve worked for 16 years now trying to get to this point and I thought it would never happen. “I was ‘Mr Quarter Final’ – I’ve lost in every major quarter-final and now I’ve won one and won a medal and beat my absolute idol who is one of the best players in the world to do it. “Nobody can say I got a medal. I beat the number two and three in the world along the way, so yes, it totally motivates me because I’m only 26. I have a whole lot of work ahead of me. but if I continue as I do, I can certainly dominate.”

