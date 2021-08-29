Big Norris crashes at Eau Rouge red flags qualifying





Lando Norris crashed in Eau Rouge in wet conditions and caused a red flag in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix. The McLaren driver was fastest in both Q1 and Q2 and seemed to pose a real threat to his first pole position in Formula 1, but those two sessions took place on intermediate tires as a wet track slowly dried up. Heavy rain at the start of Q3 caused the first few drivers to start on fully wet tires and Sebastian Vettel said over the radio that there was too much standing water and the session should be red flagged. Norris was the second car on the road after George Russell, but when he turned right up the hill leaving Eau Rouge, the car started to skid, and he corrected too much, making a left turn. Norris hit the wall hard and spun a badly damaged car across the track at Raidillon and came to a stop in the run-off area. RED FLAG: Lando Norris is in the barriers – and Q3 is shut down Lando tells McLaren over the radio that he’s okay #Belgian GP # F1 pic.twitter.com/u1mbNytWiF – Formula 1 (@F1) August 28, 2021 Norris target points after missed pole opportunity Hamilton is counting on the setup to pay off in the race Norris is allowed to race after qualifying crash Vettel was the first car on the scene and stopped to look at Norris as he approached. After seeing Lando’s damaged car, Seb stops to check it out #Belgian GP # F1 pic.twitter.com/FKwVnPRsje – Formula 1 (@F1) August 28, 2021 “Yeah, well, what the hell did I say? Vettel answered on his own radio when told about Norris’ crash. WHAT DID I SAY? Red flag! It’s unnecessary. Norris apologized to his team on the radio – Sorry guys, we should have had a good one there. I disappointed you. My mistake – before climbing out of his car with his left arm stuck. After that, heavy rain started to fall which further delayed the resumption of the session, although the session has now started again. Presented by

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://racer.com/2021/08/28/big-norris-crash-at-eau-rouge-red-flags-qualifying/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos