Peoria High School toppers Week 1





Week 1 of the school football season has arrived. Each week, the Journal Star will take a look at the top performing teams and players from Friday night games in the Peoria area. Here’s our list for week 1: Kanye Tyler, Beijing The junior ran for 268 yards on 25 and the Dragons’ 21–0 win over Rock Island. Tyler, an all-area honoree as a sophomore, added a touchdown in the shutout nonconference win over the Rocks. Scotty Jordan added 46 yards on 4-for-7 passing, including a 15-yard TD against Bo Benassi when the horn sounded before halftime. Mylee Hansen, the first woman to play varsity football for Pekin, was 3-for-3 on extra punt kicks. All Scores:High school football Week 1: Scores from the Peoria area The Peoria High Offense Ranked with the state’s No. 3 ranked team in Class 5A, the Lions came out with a roar in the fall of 2021, beating city rival Richwoods 62-27. Peoria High, which averaged 51.2 points in its five wins this spring, jumped to a 46-14 lead a few minutes into the second quarter. The Dunlap Defense The Eagles stopped a two-point conversion game with 29.3 seconds left to secure a 7-6 nonconference win in Galesburg, which managed just 101 yards of offense. Dunlap junior Brayden Orr scored a 10-yard touchdown with 3:31 left in the first quarter, and senior kicker Tom Boston made the extra run for the Eagles’ lone score. Galesburg came in 7-6 in the last minute when senior Aaron Carl snapped a 7-yard touchdown pass from junior Tristan Legate. Galesburg coach Derrek Blackwell opted to go for two points, and junior Cameron Aguirre was full in the game. Aiden Frail, Elmwood/Brimfield The 5-foot-7, 135-pound junior had a total of 165 yards from scrimmage to help Elmwood/Brimfield to a 22-16 win over Illini West. Frail ran for 127 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He added two catches for 28 yards. Jack Meinders and Daniel Kieser, Stark County The running back duo ran for a combined 266 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rebels to a 33-14 victory over Ridgewood. Meinders had 129 yards and a score on 16 carries. Kieser went for 127 and two TDs on 10 carries. Garrett Taylor, Metamora The 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior running back rushed 14 times for a 119 yards to lead Metamora to a 28-15 win over Notre Dame. Taylor hit the milestone of the century with a 34-yard bag in the fourth quarter and set up an 11-yard TD run by Connor Willerton. The Redbirds offense went for 291total yards 206 on the ground and 85 in the air. Charlie Dawson, Notre Dame The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior running back went for 158 all-purpose yards in the 28-15 loss to Metamora. Dawson returned a 70-yard kick-off just before halftime for a touchdown. He added 58 rushing yards and another 30 on punt returns, while recalling a 48-yard punt return due to a penalty. Seth Glatz, Morton The senior running back ran for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter when the Potters’ rally fell short against LaSalle-Peru, 28-21. STORY:Last eight minutes Morton gives football ‘a glimpse of who we are’

