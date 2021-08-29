Kirtland wins 43rd in a row with Lutheran West romp – News-Herald





Kirtland extended his winning streak to 43 with a 47-0 win over Lutheran West. The Hornets have the fourth longest winning streak in the nation and will put it on the line next week against Westinghouse Academy, Pa. Ramon Lescano threw for 89 yards and a score, Mason Rus ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and Gage Sullivan caught three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown for Kirtland (2-0). The Hornets defeated the Longhorns, 353-29. North had zero passing yards in a 33-12 win against Revere, but the Rangers didn’t have to pass. Reon’tae Lowery ran for 180 yards and Curtis Thomas ran for 104 as the Rangers improved to 2-0. North ran for 274 yards in the game. It was a 12-12 game at halftime, but in the second half the home side scored 21-0. Wickliffe won his first game of the season with a 38-6 romp over visiting East Tech. Vincent Gargiulo ran for 108 yards and a touchdown, and also intercepted a pass and returned it for a score. Shaun Derganc had a fumble back for a touchdown and a 14-yard touchdown run. Wickliffe (1-1) defeated East Tech 257-125. Miles Miller ran 177 yards and three touchdowns to lead Berkshire to a 48-8 win over Fairport. Miller scored runs of 16, 28 and 10 yards for the Badgers, who improved to 1-1 with the win. Jaxon French threw 280 yards and ran 32, but Lake Catholic lost 35-33 to Erie McDowell on the road. The Cougars (0-2) got five catches for 118 yards from Aiden Fitzgerald. NDCL held a 28-14 halfway lead over Olentangy and held on to a 28-27 win. Mark Tomei ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions. The NDCL defense kept Olentangy at 17 yards rushing. Terrence Robinson III threw for 104 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a few scores, but Hawken fell to visit Doylestown Chippewa, 42-28. Hawken (1-1) was defeated, 540-245, by Chippewa, who was rushing for 466 yards. Michael O’Brien threw for 136 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for a score, but Madison fell to 0-2 with a 41-20 loss to Lakeside.

