LANDOVER, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens won their 20th consecutive preseason game on Saturday night, but JK Dobbins’ knee injury loomed over an unofficial NFL record.

Dobbins was ruled out for the remainder of Ravens’ 37-3 defeat to Washington after sustaining a left knee injury in the opening round.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to specify his concerns about Dobbins’ injury after the game.

“He will be tested” [Sunday]Harbaugh said. “We’ll see where we are at that moment.”

JK Dobbins injured his left knee when he was tackled on a fencing pass on the opening stage of the Ravens on Saturday. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Dobbins lay on the ground, clutching his left knee after being tackled on a fencing pass in the ninth round of the match. He was wedged in the game and his left knee received a direct hit from the shoulder of Washington cornerback Jimmy Moreland.

Needing help getting on the sidelines, Dobbins had his arms draped around trainers’ shoulders because he couldn’t put weight on his left leg. He was soon taken to the locker room.

Raven’s wide receiver James Proche heaved a long sigh when asked if he saw Dobbins leave the field that way.

“It hurts, bro, because you know how much work he put into it [and] the type of man he is,” Proche said. “He loves the game. Every time a game is taken from a guy, you really feel for him.”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said “hopefully” Dobbins won’t miss any time from the injury.

“That’s a great back,” Jackson said. “But we have Gus [Edwards] and we have Ty [Williams]. Hopefully he’s good.”

A second-round pick from a year ago, Dobbins went into his first season as Baltimore’s protagonist. Last season, Dobbins was pivotal in the Ravens’ late-season bid to make it to the playoffs, with 425 yards (eighth most in the NFL) and six touchdowns in the last five games of the regular season.

Last year, Dobbins averaged 6.0 yards per carry, the second-highest average for a rookie to decline in the past 20 seasons, according to research from ESPN Stats & Information. Only the Saints’ Alvin Kamara (6.1) had a higher average as a rookie.

“I was hoping for nothing, but I know he’ll be fine no matter what,” Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen said of Dobbins’ injury. “Prayers for him, sure.”

Baltimore’s is one of the best backup running backs in the NFL. He was signed to a two-year, $10 million extension this offseason after becoming one of two players in NFL history to rush at least 700 yards and average 5+ yards per season in the first three seasons of his career. carry produced, according to research by the Elias Sports Bureau. The other is two-time Pro Bowl back Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns.

After Dobbins’ injury, the Ravens rolled to finish their sixth perfect preseason in a row behind Tyler Huntley’s five touchdowns (four passes and one rush). Baltimore eclipsed the Vince Lombardi-coached Green Bay Packers, who won 19 preseason games in a row from 1959 to 1962.

While the official record is unknown, the Ravens’ 20-game preseason win streak has been the longest since 1995 confirmed by Elias Sports Bureau.

The Ravens’ last loss was on September 3, 2015.

“I just think it’s really cool. … There’s a lot of guys who watch on TV and tell their kids about that achievement and that they were a part of it,” Harbaugh said of the preseason record. “That makes the most sense.”