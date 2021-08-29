Wisconsin volleyball beats Baylor 3-1 in top-10 match





Baylor definitely loaded his schedule outside of the conference to start the season. The Bears will have met another first-class Big Ten team, Minnesota, the night before. And after Wisconsin, they face Pittsburgh and Florida. This Baylor team clearly wants to compete with the best of the best season. The Bears came on the scene in 2019, being in the top five for most of the season, earning the No. 1 seed in the tournament and reaching the national semifinals. This was largely thanks to Yossiana Pressley, who took home the 2019 National Player of the Year award. The 2019 season felt like a Pressley highlight reel at times, just watching week after week how high Pressley could jump. The Bears eventually fell to Wisconsin in the semifinals, led by Dana Rettke and crew. Then came last season, the 2020 season that ended in the spring of 2021. The Bears lost a few supporting players and fell off a bit. They eventually finished the season as the number 13 team in the country, a long way from their number 3 final ranking in 2019. However, the ties were back in the national semi-finals. The two teams have not played since the 2019 match-up. The Badgers (almost) bring the whole thing back. Rettke, the 6-foot-8 standout center blocker, Sydney Hilley, her roommate and All-American setter, and Grace Loberg and Devyn Robinson at the pins. Robinson emerged as a big player for the Badgers on her debut last season, and it should be exciting to see how she evolves this year. They’ve lost Molly Haggerty, a key part of their offense over the past four years. So if the Bears dropped out of the top 10 last season and the Badgers pretty much bring everyone back after making it to the semi-finals, then why are we so excited about this matchup? Well, there’s an important part that I haven’t mentioned until now. Baylor got a huge boost in the off-season with the transfer of Avery Skinner, the outside star who played a huge part in the 2020-21 National Championship in Kentucky just a few months ago. So this weekend, and these two huge Baylor matchups, will mark the debut of the Pressley, Skinner duo. Usually in our previews we compare some stats, recent wins and losses, etc. Since it’s opening weekend, of course we can’t see how they compare statistically. Especially since there’s no way to gauge what Baylor’s new and improved stats will be with their new look. Instead, I’ll highlight some top players to watch out for in the matchup: Baylor: Yossiana Pressley Pressley is simply a phenomenal player. She averaged 4.69 kills per set last season.

Avery Skinner Skinner averaged 3.81 kills per set in an incredibly balanced National Championship team last season while hitting .350.

Hannah Sedwick Sedwick averaged seven assists per set last season. Wisconsin: Dana Rettke The four-time AVCA first-team All-American and Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year typically leads Wisconsin as a center blocker in scoring. She is also a big threat on the net. Rettke averaged 1.5 blocks per set last season and led her team at 84 blocks.

Sydney Hilley Hilley averaged a quick 10.88 assists per set last season as QB of the Badgers.

Devyn Robinson Robinson was a great addition to the Badgers offense last season, contributing 2.71 kills per set at .426, extremely accurate, hitting.

Grace Loberg Loberg is another key part of the Badgers attack. If she’s rolling, that’s a good sign for the badgers. Loberg averaged 2.75 kills per set last season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncaa.com/live-updates/volleyball-women/d1/wisconsin-volleyball-beats-baylor-3-1-top-10-match The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos