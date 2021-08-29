Salvador Perez hits grand slam in back-to-back games, Royals win second straight win over Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) – Edward Olivares homered for two runs in the 12th inning, Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in a second game in a row and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Friday-evening.

Olivares gave the Royals a chance to win twice after being called up and drove the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th with a sacrifice fly before Luis Torrens drove in the tying run in the bottom of the inning.

You just never know who the hero will be, said Royals manager Mike Matheny. He didn’t even start the game.

Perez became the 25th player in Major League history to hit grand slams in back-to-back games when he launched one in the fourth inning to make the game 5-all.

It was the third consecutive grand slam game for the Royals, who have yet to match the 2020 San Diego Padres record. Four other teams have slam slams in three games in a row since 1895.

Perez has hit six home runs in the eight games of the teams’ current road trip, bringing his season tally to 36. The Royals have won six of those games. His 15 home runs since the All-Star break led the AL.

He is in a unique space and does what he can on both sides of the ball, Matheny said of the catcher.

Carlos Hernandez, scheduled starter on Saturday, took over for starter Kris Bubic with an out in the fifth inning. He held the Mariners hitless and retired 14 batters in a row to tie the game.

They really flipped the script on us, said Mariners manager Scott Servais, adding that Hernandez just slammed the door on us.

Hernandez threw the 10th and gave up his first basehit to Abraham Toro. The infield single moved designated runner Kyle Seager to third base and he scored on Torren’s deep sacrifice fly to the left warning track to make it 6-all.

Hernandez ended with six strikeouts and no walks in 5 2/3 innngs.

They gave me the heads up that I was going to be emergency responders, and I was ready, Hernandez said.

Josh Staumont (3-2) gave up a run in the 12th, but earned the win with 1 1/3 innings pitched and two strikeouts after being activated by the injured list earlier in the day.

Yohan Ramirez (0-2) picked up the loss after giving Olivares the fifth homer of the season.

Kansas City has 34 come-from-behind wins this season.

The Mariners loaded the bases and started the first and second innings en route to a 5-1 lead. Toro walked the Mariners 19th of the season with the basesloaded off starter Kris Bubic to start scoring for Seattle. Torrens had a two-run double in the first and drove in another run in the second. He finished with four RBI’s.

The Royals used three hits in the fourth inning to load the bases against starter Logan Gilbert, setting up Perez’s fifth career slam that tied for the second most in Royals history behind Frank White’s six.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: CF Jarrod Dyson has been released from the Toronto Blue Jays, ending his second stint with the team. Dyson spent the first seven years of his career, including the 2015 World Series season, with the Royals and returned for the off-season.

He was a fantastic teammate here and every day he brought light to this clubhouse, said manager Mike Matheny.

Mariners: Recently acquired LHP Sean Doolittle was added to the roster and made his debut when he gave up three hits with a strikeout in one inning. He was claimed Thursday from waivers from Cincinnati.

TRAINERS ROOM

Royals: RHP Brad Keller has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right lat strain. Keller sustained the injury early in Kansas City’s win over the Mariners on Thursday night, but kept pitching due to increasing pain. Manager Mike Matheny said the injury started behind Kellers shoulder and crept into his crossbar overnight.

So there are still tests to be done, but I’m not excited that this is a shoulder problem, Matheny said.

Mariners: Next week will be crucial for RHP Justin Dunn (right shoulder inflammation) in his bid to return to the lineup this season, said manager Scott Servais. Dunn has been slow to recover since being on the injured list on June 18.

If he’s not able (throwing a bullpen session), then I think it was a bit of a risk that he wouldn’t throw again this year, Servais said. So it really depends on what happens here in the near future, I’d say four or five days whether he comes back for us this year or not.

LHP Justus Sheffield (left forearm strain) will need one or two more rehabilitation assignments before returning to the team, Servais said. Sheffield threw an inning out of the bullpen on Thursday-evening in his temporary role as reliever with Triple-A Tacoma, but was not sharp.

NEXT ONE

Royals: Matheny said LHP Daniel Lynch (4-3, 4.74) will move to Hernandez’s lock on Saturday in the rotation.

Mariners: Former Pittsburgh LHP Tyler Anderson (1-0, 3.00) goes for his second straight win with the Mariners.

Send an email to report a correction or typo [email protected]

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.