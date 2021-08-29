Former Big Rapids Tennis All-Stater Makes Progress at FSU





BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State women’s tennis team will play a few games during the upcoming fall season and Eden Short of Big Rapids hopes to continue to show improvement in the ranks of the university.

Short joined the Ferris program last year and is in its second season.

Short performed for coaches Larry Langel and Austin Brinker at Big Rapids High School at the prep level and also played high school basketball. She was an all-state tennis squad twice, winning a regional championship and a conference championship twice. She was a state quarterfinalist in 2019 and had undefeated regular seasons for a combined 48-0 record in her last two years with Big Rapids.

Short spent three weeks working with Ferris at a summer camp. “There were 35 to 37 kids a week,” she said. “We just hit a lot of tennis balls for a whole series of days in a row. It’s satisfying to see how I was once in those camps and come full circle. I could see where everything was so much bigger than college tennis.” She focuses on academics, and when it comes to tennis, Short said she’ll be in doubles or singles, “wherever I’m needed.” In terms of what she would like, “it’s hard to say, but I like playing doubles,” Short said, adding that she’s also ready for singles. In college tennis, “everyone hits the ball hard, but it also comes down to who can keep the ball in,” she said. “The level in the game is something I’ve never experienced before. But getting on the field with these players depends on what I can achieve and strive to learn how to compete with them. There is definitely (a difference from high school) in the tempo of the points and the length of the points.” Short said she is constantly focused on getting better “in all aspects” of her game.

