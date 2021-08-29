Chris Jones Named NFL Defensive Player of the Year Dark Horse





The KC Chiefs have no shortage of players on the attack as favorites or at least decent candidates for a number of post-season awards and/or Pro Bowl players. From Patrick Mahomes’ annual MVP run to watching Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce play as the best in their respective positions, the Chiefs offense is packed. However, they may also have a concept that comes to mind when it comes to defense. Chris Jones is already a well-known player in the NFL, a man who has earned respect throughout the league for his devastating effect on opposing quarterbacks. As a disruptor from the defensive tackle position, he is the best pass rusher this side of Aaron Donald and has given the Chiefs a bummer up front to balance out the offense in their pursuit of Super Bowl glory year after year. Just over a year ago, the Chiefs made the decision to reward Jones for his efforts (and pay him for his future production) at the cost of $20 million a year, so when money speaks, it says the same things about Jones. ‘ greatness . Chris Jones could be a sleeper candidate for the DPOY. To date, however, Jones hasn’t made the leap to becoming a household name – the kind of player that comes up in conversations around the league’s best defensive player overall. This year could be his year. Jones had been wanting to run to the Chiefs from the edge for a while, but Steve Spagnuolo has chosen to use him indoors while Frank Clark and others can serve as the team’s edge rushers. This season, however, Jones has lined up on the outside on early downs in a bit of pre-season experimentation intended to maximize his potential and give the Chiefs maximum flexibility up front. This kind of mixed use leads NFL.com columnist Bucky Brooks to believe that: Jones could be a dark horse candidate for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021. Steve Spagnuolo’s aforementioned plan to use Jones indoors and out on the front lines could help the sixth-year veteran kick his game up a notch in 2021, but the 6-foot-6, 310-pound pass rusher is a absolute load wherever he stands. Jones’ best stat season to date came back in 2018 when he had 15.5 sacks from the backcountry, but somehow he didn’t make the Pro Bowl that season. Instead, he’s made it through the past two years, as he’s clearly entering his best time. This year, he also hit the highest point so far on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list at number 34, up from number 52 last year. The Chiefs now have Jarran Reed up front to use as a disruptive force in the middle, giving the team the ability to move Jones out. That trio of players, along with the emergence of Mike Danna, Khalen Saunders and Turk Wharton, should allow Jones to go where he pleases rather than having to stay indoors.

