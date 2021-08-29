Sports
Lapel Wins 8th Consecutive Madison County Boys Tennis Championship | Sport
LAPEL The Madison County boys’ tennis trophy hasn’t moved much in the last decade, but the Saturday night post-championship presentation to Lapel coach Justin Coomer was different in a few ways.
Lapel’s 4-1 win over Pendleton Heights was his first provincial title to be won under the light, and it was also the first time his players had to make a presentation of their own.
When Coomer received the Madison County Championship trophy for the eighth year in a row, his players also handed him an oversized tennis ball bearing the number commemorating the 200th boys’ coaching career victory earned in a prime time fight.
Coomer reflected on the achievement and preferred to give credit to the players who helped him achieve this milestone in his 12th season at the helm.
It’s nice to win, he said. Lots of good players and lots of good kids, the names change but it goes on and on which is pretty cool.
Senior doubles partners Corbin Renihan and Landon Bair put the first point on the board with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 1 doubles over Blake Stoker and Logan Jones. Helping their coach win the number 200 at home and on the occasion of the provincial title match made the evening a special one.
I knew that with the whole year going, we would get it to 200 at some point, Bair said. But I wanted it to be more important than just 200. The Madison County Championship and eight in a row, that’s what we were thinking about tonight. We came here as a team and we wanted to do it for him and on this podium.
We didn’t take that ball for nothing, Renihan added.
Moments later on an adjacent field, Isaac Bair made it a 2-0 Lapel lead as he battled Ryland Mills for a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 2 singles, much to the delight of the larger than usual crowd of Lapel fans who were present before the start time of 7.30 pm.
It was a nice evening. I love being under the lights, Coomer said. The bugs are bad, but it’s not that hot. We had a lot more fans tonight, it’s hard for fans to come here at 5 on a Wednesday. It was nice to have more people here to encourage us.
#1 sophomore Jacob Erwin picks Coomer’s fourth player in this series of titles and took the championship when he took out Sam Bowers in a hard-fought 6-1, 6-3 game. Overcoming early deficits of 1-0 in the first set and 2-0 in the second, Erwin is a perfect match for Garrett Fensler, Joseph Conrad and Jesse McCurdy as previous top Bulldogs to lead Lapel to the championship.
Hes only a sophomore, but hes played a lot of tennis, Coomer said. Just have the patience and the moment was not too big for him.
Pendleton Heights freshman Austin Perny saved a point for the Arabs with a 6-1, 7-5 win over No. 3 singles over Dakota Kimmerling.
Hes got a lot of improvement that he can do, said PH coach Royce Hammel. He was able to pull this one off the shelf for us.
The only match to go beyond the second set was the No. 2 doubles match in which Lapels Grant Humerickhouse and Mason Poynter bounced back after dropping the first set, finishing the evening in a third set tiebreak for a 4-6, 6 -4 , 7-6 (7-4) victory over Mark Nielsen and Cole Bubenzer.
Even to win that, although it didn’t mean much match-wise, it was a good win, Coomer said. (The PH) doubles are really good.
PH will resume its Hoosier Heritage Conference schedule with a Tuesday trip to Shelbyville, while Lapel will travel to Eastern Hancock on Wednesday.
