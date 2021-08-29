Depth helps for Davis tennis





Davis High girls tennis head coach Sally Hosley saw her team deal with some minor setbacks earlier this month. But now the Blue Devils have overcome that setback to prepare for the new season. On Tuesday, Davis, who finished 10-2 in Delta League action last spring and fall 2019, will open the season at home to McClatchy at 3:45 PM. On Tuesday, September 7, Davis opens the Delta League game in Pleasant Grove of Elk Bosje. Seven players will return from last spring’s selection. There are 16 players on the roster this season. “I already have my top six players, who will most likely be the singles of the season,” Hosley said. One player who has noticed about Hosley is Hannah Proctor, a freshman. She is competing for one of the Blue Devils’ top three singles players. There’s also Mia Moeller, another singles player. “It’s nice to see the single players being so competitive,” said Hosley. In doubles, junior Maria Anderson and sophomore Cloe Lamoureux are what Hosley calls her No. 1 team. They both moved up from last spring’s junior varsity team. “They have great chemistry,” said Hosley of Andereson and Lamoureux. “I’m now trying to figure out our other teams with the remaining eight players.” Teams to watch in the Delta League? “As always, St. Francis,” Hosley said. “Although Cosumnes Oaks and Pleasant Grove both have depth this year. So we shouldn’t be on our guard.” Hosley and the Blue Devils go into this season with two goals: to build unity and compete for the league title. “Since we lost seven players, my goal is to create a close-knit team,” Hosley said. “Although tennis is an individual sport, it is important that all players support each other to be a successful team. But with our depth, I think we have a good chance of winning the Delta League.” Last week Holsey held tryouts. On Thursday, all 16 players only participated in the team’s fourth practice. “We had a rough start with tryouts last week,” said Holsey. “The first day of the tryouts (August 16) we had temperatures close to 106, which is just too hot for any challenges.” Then, the following week, the Blue Devils faced a high air quality index that led to players being evicted again. “It was a mix of singles challenges along with trying to figure out our doubles teams,” Holsey said. Contact Mike Bush at [email protected] Follow on Twitter: @MBDavisSports.

