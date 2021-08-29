Rewind prep: Holland tennis wins quad





The Holland High varsity tennis team won their second quad of the season on Saturday. The Dutch finished with 23 points, beating DeWitt (15 points), Kalamazoo Central (8 points) and East Kentwood (2 points). “This was another great team performance,” said national team coach Kyle Kreps. “I’m proud of the way the team handled the hot conditions and battled all day long. We’ll try to build on this as we get into the conference next week.” Sean Ruhf was the champion in 1 singles, Cristian Castro-Gonzalez the runner-up in the 2 singles slot, Aiden Sin and James Baer both remained undefeated and in the 3 and 4 singles spots. In the doubles, the Dutch won all four places as champions. Elliot Wehrmeyer & Sam Payne won one double, Andrew Lubbers & Emmett Book took first place in two doubles, Oscar Miller & Tennessee Miller won three doubles, Graham VanFaasen & Connor Huizinga remained unbeaten in doubles. the four doubles and Blaine Witters & Willem Evenson were the champions on five doubles. The Netherlands is now 7-1 on the season. The Netherlands will receive Zeeland East on Monday at 4 p.m boy tennis St. Joesph’s 7, Zeeland East 1 Brady Schanski took the win on one hit for the Chix, with a 7-5 , 6-4 Allegan 6, Hamilton 2 Jackson Miller earned the number two singles point, winning 6-4, 1-6, 10-6. Alex Pothoff defeated his opponent in straight sets 6-0.6-0. Holland Christian resembles quad for the first time The Maroons earned 17 points that night, putting them in a tie for first place on the quad. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian also finished with 17 points. Petoskey earned 14 points on the day and Otsego was shut out. boys soccer Holland Christian 2, Traverse City West 2 The Maroons got off to a slow start and trailed 2-0 in the first half. But with one minute to go before half-time, Adam Kroeze found the back of the net with an assist from Nick Lubbers. Holland Christian kept the drama going, waiting until just one minute was left before the equalizer was found. Lake VanderPloeg got the ball past the TC West goalkeeper with an assist from Kyle Cannon. James Oosterhouse made three saves for the Maroons. Volley-ball Zeeland East participates in WVMOA Tournament De Chix took part in the highly competitive WMVOA tournament today. Scores were: vs. Jenison: 16-25, 26-24 vs. Forest Hills East: 25-20, 25-23 vs. Forest Hills North: 20-25, 16-25 vs. Southern Christian: 25-20, 17-25 vs. Coopersville: 22-25, 22-25

