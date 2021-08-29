UCLA kicks off football season with near record attendance at Rose Bowl – Daily News





PASADENA UCLA’s season opener against Hawaii marked the first time in 637 days that fans were allowed to enter the Rose Bowl. The only problem is that many stayed away. In a lopsided 44-10 season opening win over Hawaii, UCLA announced 32,982 attendees on a blistering Saturday for the first of a three-game nonconference homestand. It was one of the first public sporting events to take place since LA County relaxed some health restrictions and distributed vaccines this year. The Bruins record for a home game is 32,513 against Oregon State on November 7, 1992. Students have not returned to campus for the fall quarter and classes will not begin until September 28. The Bruins finished the 2019 football season with an average attendance of 43,848, the lowest number in the Rose Bowl since moving to the venue in 1982. The Rose Bowls seating configuration for home games has a seating capacity of 80,616 for general admission games. From 2009 to 2018, the highest attendance average was 76,650 in 2014 (six home games) and 70,285 in 2013 (six home games). Chip Kelly and the Bruins have a tent match with LSU next week and could see an increase in attendance. The Bruins will then host Fresno State on Sept. 18, after a week-long goodbye. DEPTH SHOW Senior center Sam Marrazzo did not play for the Bruins and was seen in street clothes before the game. Marrazzo missed most of the spring camp and was limited during the fall camp in August. His status was questionable for Saturday. Marrazzo suffered a leg injury in the 2020 season finale against Stanford. Jon Gaines II has gained valuable experience at center taking first team representatives in Marrazzo’s absence. Atonio Mafi made a surprise start at right guard after Duke Clemens was listed as the starter on the 2-deep unleashed earlier this week. We rotated Paul (Grattan), (Mafi), and Duke, Kelly said. So who started the game doesn’t matter to us, but (Mafi) did a great job transitioning from the defense line to the attack line. I thought (Mafi did) a great job and was excited to see him continue to grow. HONORARY CAPTAINS Patrick and Joe Cowan served as honorary captains, walking with UCLA captains Gaines, Sean Rhyan and Alec Anderson for the Bruins during the pregame festivities. Patrick was a quarterback for the Bruins from 2005-08 and led UCLA to a 13-9 upset win over USC in 2006. He finished 11th with 217 completed careers. Joe played for UCLA from 2003-07 and as a junior was second in receptions (35) and receiving yards (496).

