Service, Dimond tennis teams achieve decisive victories

Two days after the Dimond encounter ended prematurely due to rain, the Eagle River tennis team took to the field on Saturday with blue skies and dust on the mountains in the background. The Wolves beat Chugiak 6-3 in a Cook Inlet Conference in a double encounter at East High. On Thursday, Dimond defeated Eagle River 7-1 in a game that ended early due to rain. The final ended in a draw after being canceled in the first set. In the days when others met, Service beat Rain and Bartlett, 8-1. Eagle River 6, Chugiak 3 Boys Singles No. 1: Charlie Wallace (ER) beats Robert Wanek (C) 6-0, 6-2 Boys Singles No. 2: Nate Walser (ER) beats Carter Lestina (C) 6-0, 6-0 girls singles no. 1: Skylar McCasland (ER) beats Imani Zaidi (ER) 6-3, 6-0 girls singles no. 2: Italia Fraize (C) won by forfeit Boys Double No. 1: Spencer Love/Korben Senden (ER) beats Ben Erickson/Jack Lattimaier 6-0, 6-1 Boys Double No. 2: Thomas Molloy/Jack Wallace (ER) Ryder Gough/Houston Cook (C) 6-1, 6-1 Girls’ double No. 1: Olivia Dimmick/Sage Childness (C) won by forfeit Girls Double No. 2: Winnie Dekay/Rachel Bundy (C) won by forfeit Mixed Doubles: Kai Slama/Amanda Michener(ER) beats Dustin Luna/Cadence Johnson 6-2, 6-1. Dimond 7, Eagle River 1 Boys Singles No. 1: Andrew Teasley (D) beats Nate Walser (ER) 1-6, 1-6. Boys Singles No. 2: Charlie Wallace (ER) beats Jack Debenham (W) 6-3, 6-1 girls singles no. 1: Amae Kam-Magruder (W) beats Skylar McCasland (ER) 6-1, 6-4 girls singles no. 2: Meghan Spills(D) beats Evelyn Montero(ER) 6-2, 6-0 Boys Double No. 1: Joseph Butzke / Jin Mateaki (D) beats Spencer Love / Korben Senden (ER) 6-2, 6-2 Boys Double No. 2: Bryce Brooks / Carson Hand Defense Thomas Molloy / Jack Wallace (ER) 6-3, 6-0 Girls Double No. 1: Laney Fagerstrom Alyssa Walker (D) won by forfeit Girls Double No. 2: Sydney McMahan / Mira Olds (D) won by forfeit Mixed Doubles: Kai Slama / Amanda Michener (ER) vs. Tae Yoon / Naomi Batac, 2-2 draw Service 8, Bartlett 1 Boys Singles No. 1: Jack Wrigley (Se) defeats. Xeng Hair (B) 6-0, 6-0 Boys Singles No. 2: Noah Flanum (Se) won by default girls singles no. 1: Azra defeats Pedalino (Se). Hailey Chadwick (B) 6-0, 6-0 girls singles no. 2: Venice defeats Cabugao (B). Sophia Nagle-Memelstein (Z) 6-0, 6-0 Boys’ Doubles No. 1: Quinn Guyer / Phoenix Perkins (Se) won by default Boys’ Doubles No. 2: Ryan Wesley / Wyatt Kornmesser (Se) won by default Girls Double No. 1: Daniella Garnica / Amelia Shen (Se) def. Lyndsey Hatcher / Allison Pogue (B) 6-4, 6-4 Girls Double No. 2: Ema Peterson / Selina Uzcan (Se) def. Adelyn Baqui / Joan Cruz (B) 6-0, 6-0 Mixed Doubles: Gabe Cosio / Elise Richardson (Se) def. Alofagiaelea Baqui / Ashley Snow (B) 6-0, 6-0

