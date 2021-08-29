United States women beat Japan to reach World Hockey Championship semifinals





Hilary Ridder had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granatos American points record in the women’s hockey world championship, with which the United States defeated Japan 10-2 in the quarterfinals in Calgary on Saturday. Knight tied Granato on 78 points with a goal in the first and broke the goal with an assist in the second. Knight added her record-lengthening 47th career goal in the event in the third. With 80 points, the eight-time world champion is third behind the former Canadian stars Hayley Wickenheiser (86) and Jayna Hefford (83). Alex Carpenter and Grace Zumwinkle also scored twice apiece for the US, beating Japan 61-12, and are aiming for its sixth world title in a row. Natalie Spooner scored twice and Canada defeated Germany 52-3 in a 7-0 victory in the quarterfinals. Switzerland also reached the semi-finals, beating Russia 3-2 after a goal from Laura Zimmerman 5:29 in overtime. Finland and the Czech Republic played later on Saturday-evening. Hurricanes tender Kotkaniemi The Hurricanes have offered a one-year offer form worth $6.1 million to Canadien’s restricted free agent forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, a response to Montreal trying to poach Carolinas Sebastian Aho | the same way two years ago. Montreal has seven days to match or receive the first and third rounds of Carolinas 2022 in compensation. Kotkaniemi, 21, had five goals and 15 assists last season, adding five goals and three assists in the playoffs when the Canadiens reached the Stanley Cup final. Montreal signed Aho in the summer of 2019 for a $42.3 million offer for five years.

FOOTBALL US football head Cone seeks full term Cindy Parlow Cone will run for a full four-year term as president of the American Football Federation in February. The former national team midfielder became president on March 11, 2020, when Carlos Cordeiro after a backlash over the federations’ role in a gender discrimination lawsuit brought by players of the women’s national team. Parlow Cone was elected vice president in February 2019. She ran unopposed for the last year of Cordeiros term last winter. A four-year term would run until months before the US, along with Mexico and Canada, host the 2026 World Cup in the MLS, Robert Beric scored and the Chicago Fire held off the New York Red Bulls 1-0 to end a 19-game winless streak. Bobby Shuttleworth only had to save once for his 50th regular-season shutout in his career Kai Havertz scored in the 22nd minute and Chelsea saved a 1-1 draw at Liverpool in the English Premier League, despite playing with just 10 men in the second half. Mohamed Salah tied it on a penalty spot in first half stoppage time Ferran Torres scored twice as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 5-0 in the Premier League, leaving the visiting side scoreless in the first three games of a season for the first time in its 128-year history Robert Lewandowski made a hat-trick to set a Bayern Munich record for scoring in consecutive matches (16), as he led the hosts to a 5-0 defeat of Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga. Former West Germany great Gerd Mler, who died on August 15 at age 75, scored 15 games for Bayern in 1969-70 Leonardo Mancuso scored in the 21st minute to give newly promoted Empoli a 1-0 victory over Juventus in the Italian League, which upset the host team in the first game since Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United. BASKETBALL Sun win streak reaches eight Brionna Jones had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and the WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun won their eighth and 20th of the season by beating the Los Angeles Sparks 76-61 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Jonquel Jones added 14 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (20-6). Kaila Charles had 12 points and DeWanna Bonner and Briann January each added 10. Erica Wheeler had 15 points and seven assists for the Sparks waived The Memphis Grizzlies Rondo region less than two weeks after acquiring the Clippers’ experienced guard in the trade that sent guard Eric Beldsoe to Los Angeles. According to multiple reports, the Lakers are the frontrunners to sign Rondo ESPN reports that: Jeff Schwartz, Kevin loves agent, said the five-time All-Star forward is not seeking a buyout for the remaining two years and $60 million for his contract with the Cavaliers. Beaten UConn in return Jake Haener threw for three touchdowns and 331 yards and host Fresno State began its 100th year of college football with a 45-0 win over UConn. Haener, who left early in the second half with obvious leg cramps, threw all his TD passes in the second quarter and had 299 passes during the break. It was UConn’s first game since November 30, 2019, after not playing last season due to the pandemic that had Illinois visiting Nebraska, 30-22, to kick off the season. quarterback from Illinois Brandon Peters left held his left (non-throwing) shoulder after being fired late in the first quarter. Arthur Sitkowski, a sophomore transfer from Rutgers, replaced him and was 12 of 15 for 124 yards and two touchdowns Zach Charbonnet rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns as UCLA rolled to a 44-10 win over Hawaii at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, netting an eight-game loss to teams outside of the Pac-12. MISCELLANEOUS Lopez lifts WooSox to sixth straight win Jack Lopez was 2 for 4 and hit a leading triple in the eighth inning when the Worcester Red Sox won their sixth in a row, 7-6, against the Buffalo Bisons. Jeter Downs was 1 for 3 with two RBI’s while Chris Hermann was 2 for 3 with a solo home run Roldani Baldwin hit a three-run homerun and Triston Houses added a two-run shot as the Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 11-3 at Hadlock Field Ilya Ivashka defeat Mikael Ymer, 6-0, 6-2, in the Winston-Salem (NC) Open to become the first Belarusian player to win an ATP Tour singles title in 18 years Second seed Anett Kontaveit won the Tennis in the Land title, beat Irina-Camelia Begu, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, in Cleveland Max Verstappen produced a brilliant final lap in the rain to take pole position for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. Verstappen crossed the line .321 seconds ahead of George Russell and .334 free from Lewis Hamilton The Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix, originally scheduled for October 3, will be held on October 10. The Mexican Grand Prix will be moved from October 31 to November 7, and the Brazilian Grand Prix will be moved from that date to November 14. There is a race next weekend, but the location is not yet known, amid reports that it may be Qatar. The changes were brought about by the cancellation of the Japanese Grand Prix on October 10 amid concerns over the French cyclist from coronavirus Romain Bardet won the mountainous 14th stage of the Spanish Vuelta and completed the 103 mile stage in western Spain in 4 hours, 20 minutes and 36 seconds. Two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic from Slovenia cut 20 seconds from race leader Norway Odd Christian Eikings advantage of staying third at 1 minute, 36 seconds behind. Frances Guillaume Martin is second at :54 back.

