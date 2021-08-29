Warren Messer named football assistant coach; Triscani Announces Staff Adjustments







Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography american football

28-8-2021 17:44:00

Elon, NC Former Elon All-American Warren Messer named assistant football coach, as announced by head coach Tony Triscian Friday. Messer replaces Mario Acitelli , who recently left for another coaching opportunity. Messer will coach the cornerbacks at Elon and Triscani has also announced other changes to personnel responsibility. Dillon Lucas , the coach of the outer linebackers, will add the role of coordinator of special teams. Arketa Banks will transition from coaching the cornerbacks to overseeing the tight ends and the point return unit. Chris Young , the wide receiver coach, will also coach the kick-return unit for the Phoenix. “Adapting to a change of staff a week before kick-off is a challenge, but we were able to move quickly in a direction that maintains consistency and familiarity for our players,” said Trisciani. “Warren had an outstanding career as a linebacker and it was his preparation and football IQ that got him to the ball so quickly. He has been on the field as a coach for the last two years and he jumped right into the box after graduating. is a football junkie whose passion for the game can be contagious.” Messer has been a graduate assistant for defense at Liberty since March 2020. Prior to that, he was an inside linebackers coach at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, NC for the 2019 season. He helped Leesville Road to a 13-1 record and coached a few players to take all the credit. Messer, an Elon graduate in sports management in 2019, was a four-year linebacker for the Phoenix (2015-18), finishing his career with 318 tackles (10e in program history), 29.0 tackles for loss and 13.0 sacks (tied for second place in school history). He was a STATS FCS All-America in both 2017 and 2018 when Elon advanced to the FCS playoffs. In 2017 Messer finished 10e in the final vote for the Buck Buchanan Award, presented to the nation’s best defensive player. Messer was also a two-time First Team All-CAA Football selection, the first such two-time selection during the program’s CAA tenure. In 2019, he spent time in camp with the Minnesota Vikings.

