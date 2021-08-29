Girls tennis: Huntley wins Jacobs tournament

Huntley needed an assist from Lake Zurich to win Saturday’s Golden Eagles tennis tournament over Jacobs.

With one game remaining for both teams, the Red Raiders and Maine West both had a shot at winning the first place trophy. For Jacobs to take top honors, Lake Zurich must beat the Warriors in the No. 1 singles championship between West’s Lilliam Dockal and Lake Zurich Katrine Bolanov.

Bolanov, a freshman, triumphed, 8-1, to secure the first place trophy for Huntley.

The Red Raiders finished the day with 22 points out of West’s 21 points. Lake Zurich tied the Warriors’ points total to share second place.

Due to the weather conditions, games were played with an eight-game pro-set format. A player had to play eight games to win the match.

“Keeping calm and being consistent,” said Bolanov, were the keys to her win over Dodol, who won the Glenbrook South sectional singles title last year.

“It was a great day for us. I think it was just consistency. Three of our four entries finished in the top four,” said Huntley coach Barry Wells. “We tried a few new things today. We tried different players in different positions. And it worked well for us. I was very happy with how it worked and very proud of my girls.”

Huntley’s Kylie Phommasack was second in No. 2 singles, dropping the title fight to Emily Halat van West, 8-2. Teammate Ruhi Gulati finished fourth in the No. 1 singles tournament after being knocked out by Elgin Academy’s Noelle Lanton, 8-3 in the third-place match. The Red Raiders also took third place in the No. 1 doubles tournament.

“Our singles players both did a great job. We just wanted to try Kylie out on singles today. She hadn’t played singles in a few years and came in second,” Wells said. “Ruhi had a great day. She had a great game in the semi-finals and almost beat Halat. The number 1 doubles team never played together and they finished third today.”

The senior duo of Jacobs, Isha Desai and Kaya Trumbo, took top honors in the No. 1 doubles tournament, beating Caroline Donati and Audrey Jones of St. Charles East 8-2.

“I think we were pretty consistent and aggressive in the nets. I think that really helped us. Our service was solid and most importantly our communication was good. In addition, we stayed positive,” said Desai. “(The heat) wasn’t too bad, because we also exercise in this heat, but it was a challenge to get our energy up. We got our tempo and stayed hydrated.”

Desai and Trumbo haven’t played together since their freshman year.

“It’s great to see them playing together again this year. They’ve played with different partners or played singles. They played great together,” said Jacobs coach Jon Betts. “They have had an excellent start to this season and I expect great things from both of them this year.”

Barrington (20 points) was fourth out of 16 teams. St. Charles East and Dunlap finished in fifth place. Both teams scored 19 points.

Even with temperatures in the 90s, Betts said the tournament was a success.

“I think the girls played well despite the heat. We made some adjustments. With the predicted temperatures, we shortened the format to get the game done before the heat of the day,” said Betts.

“We really enjoy organizing this tournament. You test yourself against different opponents, which is good early in the season,” said the Jacobs coach. “We have a better idea of ​​where we stand and what we need to work on.”