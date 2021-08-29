On National Sports Day, former coach Michael Nobbs warns Indian hockey team against complacency

Former head coach of the Indian men’s hockey team Michael Nobbs has said India has shown an astonishing improvement in mentality that helped them win a bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. India defeated Germany 5-4 in a thrilling encounter to win an Olympic medal after 41 years. India had won a gold medal in Moscow in 1980 and then slipped down the international ladder for various reasons. On National Sports Day, celebrated on the birthday of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand on August 29, Nobbs, a former Australian international and Olympian, said Indian hockey is definitely on the rise. Fragments from an interview.

Outlook: Indian men win bronze at Tokyo 2020. What does it mean for Indian hockey?

Michael Nobbs: I feel it is a confirmation of the hard work that many people have put in over the past 11 years, especially Narinder Batra who had the vision to start the quest to revive Indian hockey. It means so much to so many as hockey is the spiritual game of India. However, this is the first step to regain the crown of Olympic gold once monopolized by the great Dhyan Chand’s India. Indian hockey is on track to do this now.

Q: Beaten by Australia and then come back strong — what aspects of the Indian men’s hockey team impressed you the most?

ANIndia had two choices at the time: surrender, which many Indian teams have done in the past, or show the courage to step forward and show the Indian supporters that they should be here. The infighting and blame game could have easily started, but to their credit, they showed the resilience where previous teams have failed.

Q: So many debutants at Tokyo 2020. Head coach Graham Reid wanted a team-first mentality. Senior players like SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh were dropped…

AN: Personally, I thought those players Akashdeep and Ramandeep were worthy of being selected. They have played well in all the lead-up matches so it was certainly a surprise that they were dropped. Who knows, maybe a silver or gold India missed because of the selections made? Sunil has made a great contribution to Indian hockey for many years but I thought his selection was not justified as the younger players he played against on the team were equally good and have shown this to be the case at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Q: What should India do to maintain this newfound status? Will there be more pressure on the men’s hockey team in the future?

AN: India cannot sit back and rest. The biggest problem I see is that the players are overloaded with congratulations and money. Fortunately, most players were able to withdraw from what they received. So complacency will be a big problem. It took 11 years to build this team, it would be a shame to see it collapse now. One solution would be to bring the Indian hockey league (PHL) back to men and women as that was a huge catalyst for the growth of Indian hockey. It gave the younger players the confidence that the Europeans and Australians were just like them. The FIH Pro League has been a financial waste of time and many countries are close to bankruptcy and need to be demolished.

The pressure on the hockey team is now enormous as the hockey public expects consistency and progressively better results. That’s how it should be. However, India has now shown that it is the home of hockey worldwide and should play an even more important role in the game.

Tokyo Games witnessed the coming of age of the Indian women’s hockey team. Photo – PTI/AP

Q: The Indian girls stunned Australia and then narrowly missed the bronze. How do you view this transformation?

AN: The Indian women’s hockey team is slowly getting better and while they don’t have the glitz that the men’s team has, the girls have gotten better under the radar and are not getting the pressure that the men’s team has been under. This certainly helped them. Sjoerd Marijne has done a great job developing them into a serious contender for consistent top-six finishes.

Q: Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne said that the Indian girls should now be treated just like the men. Equal exposure, more home tournaments, a professional league…

AN: I agree with that. The female players and managers must insist on this. I believe that for their continued growth, an Indian hockey league tied to the men would be vital to the continued success of the women’s team.

Q: Do you think a foreign support staff (both men and women) has grown Indian hockey in the past four to five years?

AN: Absolutely, if you think that’s not the case, then look at Pakistan. They have believed that you can coach once you are an Olympian. How did that work out for them? They are as talented as the Indian players, but that’s about it. There is bad coaching and way too much infighting (in Pakistan). There is no doubt that as time goes on, more and more former Indian players will push for a case to become the national team manager. That is as it should be but now is a critical time and this team has to push forward and it will get even more difficult because there is not much between the six best teams in the world. One mistake and you know the rest.