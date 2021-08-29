Sports
Couldn’t ‘execute’ my game plan, says Bhavinaben Patel after silver at Tokyo Paralympic Games
After making history in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, paddler Bhavina Patel said she is disappointed she didn’t give her 100 percent in the gold medal match.
Indian para table tennis player Bhavina won silver when she lost the gold medal match to China’s Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women’s singles – class 4 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. With this silver medal, Bhavina is the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. Malik had won silver at Rio 2016 in the women’s shot put.
“I’m very happy on the one hand and on the other hand I was very nervous, so that’s why I couldn’t give my hundred percent in the game. I’m not satisfied and a little disappointed. But I will fulfill all the shortcomings in the game. next tournament,” Bhavina told ANI after the game.
World number one Zhou Ying overwhelmed Bhavina Patel in straight sets 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) in just 19 minutes. Speaking of her mental composure and resilience during the match against the Chinese, Bhavina said: “I can control my mind very well. It’s not bad for me. But this was my first experience. The Chinese player played very well. She had a very fast moment and has a huge experience, that’s why I was nervous.”
“I tried to give my 100 percent, but I couldn’t give and that’s why I’m disappointed. If I had put in more effort, I certainly would have done it [win gold].”
Notably, Patel also lost to Zhou in her first group match on Wednesday, as she was the only opponent who failed to beat the Indian in the entire tournament. She defeated the number 9, 8, 2 and 3 in the world leading up to the final. “I was confident that I would win a medal against her and definitely win gold. But I felt a bit of pressure because I couldn’t control my mind. The way I wanted to play was not determined by me.”
Continuing to talk about her finale, she said: “I tried to give her [Zhou] side balls, but she was able to hit it. So I thought I shouldn’t give her those negatives and decided not to go through with it.”
On being the first Indian to win a table tennis medal at the Games, she said: “I am very happy that the Indian has made history in para table tennis. Many people and organizations have supported me on this journey. Special thanks to my coach sir because he supported me all the time and let me do the hard training.”
Bhavina also thanked her family and god for the silver medal. “I also want to dedicate my medal to the supporters, India, PCI, SAI, TOPS, Blind People Association. Without their support I am nothing.”
Coming back to the para table tennis competition, Zhou Ying has now become one of the most decorated para paddlers in China. The 32-year-old is now a 6-time Paralympic gold medalist.
She won two medals in each of the singles and team events during the 2008 and 2012 Paralympic campaigns and now one in Tokyo 2020. Although she missed the podium in the singles at the 2016 Rio games, she managed to take the team victory. event to be achieved.
The Chinese paddler is also a 6-time World Cup medalist. Her medals include 1 silver and 5 gold medals. She is one of the best rowers in Asia and has won 14 Asian Championship medals and 5 Asian Games gold medals.
