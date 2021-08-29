Final score: UConn football flops in Fresno State, 45-0

After a competitive first quarter, horrific pass coverage, uninspired quarterback play, and a porous offensive line all reared their ugly heads for UConn football. The Huskies lost their first game of the season against Fresno State 45-0.

UConn’s defense stood firm for at least the first quarter, keeping the Bulldogs on the offensive at 32 in all. The defensive backs were in good form and the defensive line was constantly in the backfield.

But the attack couldn’t do much with what little their defenses gave them. Starting quarterback Jack Zergiotis showed his rust and inexperience, he threw himself to the sidelines and knocked over wide open receivers multiple times. His offensive line also had breakdowns, resulting in an inconsistent execution. A missed block led to the game’s first score: a strip sack from Zergiotis picked up by Fresnos Arron Mosby who ran it home for a touchdown.

Adding to UConn’s offensive woes, their defenses fell apart in the second quarter. Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener got serious help from the UConn secondary. A missed tackle on a simple swing pass from the backfield sent Fresno State onto the UConn 32, and they scored again after receiver Ty Jones sent junior corner Tre Wortham to the ground with a double move and walked in for the touchdown to make it. 14-0.

A well-known run of bad angles, missed tackles and failed UConn defense covers followed, all of which resulted in big plays that sent the game into the eruption area in two minutes of playtime. A 61-meter wheel route from Haener to Ronnie Rivers and an 86-meter catch and throw from Haener to Jalen Cropper put the Bulldogs at 28-0.

They took a 31-0 lead at half time. The Vegas spread for the entire game was 28 points.

By halftime, Fresno State had a total of 359 yards on offense to UConns 39, 7.5 yards per haste to UConns 0.7 and 12 first downs to UConns five.

A series of head-scratchers by the coaching staff followed. First, after Fresno States’ second touchdown in as many plays, with 1:46 on the clock, UConn decided to knock over, leaving the Bulldogs 1:12 on the clock to drive off the field for a field goal, making it turned 31. -0 at half. In the second half, after a tipped interception by Jeremy Lucien threatened to give UConn a chance to do something, it was immediately knocked out by running three times through the middle from their own two-yard line.

By the fourth quarter, the second stringers were on the field and the injury tent was packed with players suffering cramps in the 110+ degree temperatures on the field. According to the CBS Sports Network broadcast, one of the athletic trainers joked that they had to run to the local hospital for extra IV bags for cramping players, the temperature on the field was so hot that the referee microphones were malfunctioning and Fresno State held extra cleats in a secluded location in case the players start to melt and fall apart.

The Fresno States backups added two more touchdowns in the second half to make it 45-0 as the UConns offense continued to struggle, finishing the day with just 107 total yards. Zergiotis stayed in the game through the middle of the fourth quarter, finishing the day 12-for-24 with 61 yards in the air. The offensive line had a hard time protecting him throughout the game; the sophomore was fired four times. Steven Krajewski got some cleanup duty below the middle in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get much done either.

All in all, UConn was unprepared for its first game against outside opposition in over 600 days. The game served as a kind of expectation reset after two off-seasons of hype. Despite the team’s two-year separation with two wins from 2019, the 2021 squad still has a long way to go if it is a proven improvement from the early seasons of Randy Edsall’s second term in office.

Next week, the Huskies host Holy Cross in their home opener at Rentschler Field. The game takes place at noon ET and airs on CBS Sports.