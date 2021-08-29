St. Viator’s Perfect Day Helps Girls Tennis Team Claim Cougar Classic Quad





With temperatures on the tennis court of 110 degrees and a heat index of 103, it was hot Saturday afternoon on the Cougar Classic quad in Vernon Hills. It took a few tie-break matches to get the job done, but it was St. Viator who would go home on Saturday with a perfect 3-0 record to win the quad over Carmel Catholic with a 2-1 record on day. St. Viator (5-3) opened the long day of competition with a 5-0 shutout at Hoffman Estates before beating the Corsairs 4-1 in the second round. The Lions defeated Vernon Hills (3-2-1) 3-2 in the final round, while Carmel defeated the fledgling Hawks squad 5-0. The Cougars took a 4-1 win over Hoffman Estates in round two, while the Corsairs opened the day with a 4-1 win over Vernon Hills. St. Viator junior Maya Nowicki went 2-0 for the Lions in the No. 1 singles match, while teammate Meredith Garcia rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win in her No. 1 singles match against the Hawks. “I think this is one of the strongest teams St. Viator has had in the last 10 years,” said St. Viator coach ML Blaney. “I think they look really good, it’s still early in the season and we have some sophomores and juniors in the team, so that’s really good.” St. Viator’s No. 1 doubles team of Nowicki and Ally Jodion won 6-0, 6-2 against Carmel while Garcia and Jodion won 6-1, 7-5 against the Hawks. Hoffman Estates junior Ivana Stefanova won all 12 matches in her No. 1 singles match against the Cougars, while Carmel’s Olivia Thomas won a third set, tiebreak (15-13) over St. Viator’s Katie Trunda in No. 2 singles. “These were some very hot conditions for tennis today,” said Carmel coach Chris Kannenberg. “They are getting better every day. I have a lot of confidence in this team and we have a tough conference with St. Viator in it.” Carmel’s Alex Monroe added a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles against the Cougars, while Vernon Hills’ No. 1 doubles team of Shriya Avula and Ritika Dashputra captured a 7-5, 4-6, 10-2 tiebreak beat the lions. “I’m pretty confident in my number 1 doubles and they are returning veteran players,” said Vernon Hills coach Doug Gerber. “They are working hard and as the season progresses we will get stronger.” The young team at The Hawks will be going through some growing pains with only one experienced senior (Niko Otsuka) on the team. “Ivana (Stefanova) didn’t play last year and she was our #1 singles player in her freshman year,” said Hoffman Estates coach Kenneth Harris. “They’re young, so I see this season as a learning experience and the Mid-Suburban League is pretty tough.”

